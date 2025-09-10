Baton Rouge, September 10: In a disturbing case from Louisiana, an ex-nursing home janitor groped and sexually assaulted a 69-year-old resident in her room while forcing a foot massage that turned abusive. The accused, identified as 47-year-old Bobby Mendell Bester, allegedly pressed his genitals against the elderly woman’s feet after closing the blinds and locking the door during his janitorial shift. Prosecutors said the victim was bedridden and unable to resist as the assault unfolded.

According to a report by the New York Post, the incident dates back to 2018 when Bester entered the victim’s room under the pretence of performing janitorial duties. He made a remark about one of her socks having fallen off before applying lotion to her feet. Prosecutors said he tickled her and pressed her feet against his genitals while asking if she was ticklish, leaving the elderly woman terrified and helpless. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

Testimony during the trial revealed that Bester would stop his actions whenever footsteps were heard outside the room, waiting until the corridor was quiet to continue the abuse. The victim later reported the assault, and despite the severity of the case, it took authorities six years to track down and arrest Bester. He was finally taken into custody in February 2024, where he admitted to having a foot fetish but denied any wrongdoing in this case. US Shocker: 21-Year-Old Student Arrested After Newborn Found Dead Inside Trash Bag in Closet at University of Kentucky in Lexington, Probe On.

During the proceedings, another woman came forward to testify about Bester’s disturbing behavior in the past. A local real estate agent recounted how in 2007, Bester repeatedly harassed her with phone calls after she declined his advances. Jurors heard a shocking voicemail in which he crudely asked if he could perform sexual acts on her feet, further cementing his predatory pattern. With the guilty verdict now in place, Bester faces a prison term ranging from 25 to 99 years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).