Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Equirus Group, a Mumbai-based investment bank is one of India's fastest-growing investment bank in the market offering trusted advice and better solutions across multiple needs in equity, debt and advisory. The brand has recently completed 14 years in the industry and organised a virtual panel discussion to commemorate the same.

The event witnessed the presence of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Mohandas Pai, two veterans in the Indian capital markets and technology space. Furthermore, the Board and Federal Bank Senior management team along with Equirus Management team were also a part of this virtual video conference.

Jhunjhunwala and Pai along with extending their best wishes to Equirus for the successful ride so far also shared their views on the new age IPOs and what is in store for investors and the future roadmap. Experts in their own right they fielded questions on the relevant doubts in everyone's mind pertaining to concepts emerging out of the ongoing digitization plays in India and their relevance form the standpoint of the country's capital markets.

Equirus was incepted in 2007 and has completed on 24th July 2021 a successful run of 14 years in the Indian capital markets space. Having a robust pan-India presence in 14 cities, Equirus has conducted and managed 166+ successful transactions and has been able to raise more than $5.4 billion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Garg, Managing Director, Equirus, said, "It is indeed eventful to come so far which has only been possible by the support of all our clients, team members and all the stake holders. We were of the view that a virtual panel discussion would be a nice way to share the day with you and we are extremely grateful to both Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Mohandas Pai for gracing this occasion with their presence. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our clients for reposing their trust in us over the last 14 years. Gratitude is owed to our dedicated team and their persistent efforts to build Equirus across investment banking, institutional broking, equity and debt capital markets, wealth and asset management. We are ecstatic with the position that we have created in the market in just 14 years and are hoping to add more value to our clients in the times ahead."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala congratulating the brand on achieving this milestone in their corporate journey, said, "It is indeed noteworthy that Equirus has exhibited a fast growth in just 14 years and I offer my heartfelt greetings to the brand for achieving this milepost in their growth trajectory."

Expressing his opinion on the country's growth journey and future, he said, "I envision situations from the broader perspective and I am of the view that India possesses skilled talent in abundance and is a democracy in the truest sense. We have high-quality professionals and services and have all the key ingredients required for growth and proliferation. While our country is evolving biologically and the government is aiming to achieve economic revolution, all we need is the right path and guidance. With RERA and GST into the picture, the inflection time for the nation is indeed nearing. Even though the growth is bullish and sluggish, I strongly feel that the tortoise emerges victorious and similarly, India will prosper significantly in the times ahead."

The Company has flourished significantly over the past 14 years and is recognized for its noteworthy attributes of top-notch performance, client trust, and the provision of high-end financial advice to its clients.

Equirus is a recognized financial service provider in the market. Incepted in 2007, the brand has exhibited a significant growth over the 14 years of its presence in the industry. The brand is known for its key attributes of high-quality performance, trust, and new-age financial services. It is one of the credible and reliable firms in the Indian financial market due to its transparent and ethical model of working. It offers a diverse bouquet of financial services ranging from Investment Banking, Fixed Income, and Capital Market to Portfolio Management and Wealth Management.

