Godrej Properties jumped 6.5 pc on Tuesday morning to Rs 106.35 per share.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Equity frontline indices were largely flat during early hours on Tuesday with IT and realty stocks gaining ground despite weak global trends.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 14 points or 0.02 per cent at 58,477 while the Nifty 50 lost by 2 points or 0.01 per cent to 17,395.

Sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty realty advancing by 3.3 per cent and FMCG by 0.5 per cent. But Nifty auto fell by 0.9 per cent and metal by 0.5 per cent.

Among stocks, Godrej Properties jumped 6.5 per cent to Rs 106.35 per share while DLF Ltd gained 1.73 per cent.

Energy major ONGC rose by 3 per cent to Rs 132.50 per share and Coal India was up by 1.2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were HCL Technologies, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and JSW Steel.

However, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were in the red from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande.

Japan's Nikkei was down 1.87 per cent while Hong Kong shares stemmed early losses but were still 0.32 per cent lower. South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.33 per cent. (ANI)

