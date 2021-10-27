Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 149.44 points and Nifty up by 27.40 points.

At 9:17 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 149.44 points or 0.24 per cent at 61499.70.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18295.80, at 9:17 am, up by 27.40 points or 0.15 per cent. (ANI)

