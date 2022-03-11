Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 165.08 points and Nifty up by 45.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 165.08 points or trading at 55,629.47 and up by 0.30 per cent at 9.51 am.

Also Read | Microsoft Reportedly Starts Testing Tabs in File Explorer on Windows 11.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,640.60 at 9.51 am, up by 45.70 points or 0.28 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)