Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 69.28 points and Nifty up by 29.30 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 0.12 per cent at 58733.61 at 9.20 am.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Kanpur.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17532.60 at 9.20 am, up by 29.30 points or 0.17 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which were trading high with maximum gain are realty sector at 1.08 and power at 1.07. (ANI)

Also Read | Microsoft Launches New Fluent Style Emojis in Windows 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)