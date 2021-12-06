Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 206.07 points and Nifty down by 61.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 206.07 points or 0.36 per cent at 57490.39 at 9.34 am.

Also Read | Apple Working on AR/VR Headset That Will Focus on Gaming, Media Consumption: Report.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17135.70 at 9.34 am, down by 61.00 points or 0.35 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)