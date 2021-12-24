Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Soon after recovering from the slump of nearly 1000 points, the Indian equities markets on Friday were in red again.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 266.73 points or 0.47 per cent at 57048.55 at 9.45 am.

Also Read | Ready To Kiss Under the Mistletoe on Christmas 2021? What Is Mistletoe and How the Tradition Started? Know Origin and Significance.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16986.30 at 9.45 am, down by 86.30 points or 0.51 per cent.

On the Sensex, all the sectors, except the tech sector, are trading in low today morning. (ANI)

Also Read | Huawei Introduces Smart Glasses With Detachable Front Frame Design.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)