Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Indian equities market on Friday opened in the red on Monday.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent at 28266.76 at 9.35 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16898.30 at 9.35 am, down by 105.50 points or 0.62 per cent.

On the Sensex, all the sectors, except healthcare, utilities, and power sectors, are trading in low today. (ANI)

