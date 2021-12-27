Lucknow, December 27: An FIR has been filed in Moradabad by a 28-year-old woman against a 31-year-old police constable for allegedly raping her multiple times for the past two years and threatening to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The woman, in her complaint said that the constable first raped her at gunpoint when he visited her home two years ago under the guise of questioning her in connection with a complaint of kidnapping and rape that she had filed against a local youth. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Class-9 Student Raped in Cafe by Her School Senior, Case Registered

According to a report in The Indian Express, As the constable had promised to marry her, she did not register any complaints earlier, the police said. He had allegedly raped her several times in the previous two years.

Police said “Last week, the victim came to know that the accused is married and has a five-year-old son. The victim claims that when she confronted the constable, he threatened her against speaking about the matter to anyone.”

Police further said that the woman had lodged a complaint of Rape against another man in 2019 after claiming he forged his identity and kidnapped her, police said. However, the man had been arrested and a charge sheet had been filed against him by the police.

The accused constable contacted her a few days after she had filed the complaint against the local youth, the woman said. He allegedly obtained her cellphone number and visited her at home frequently under the pretext of gathering information about the case. The accused also called the woman very often. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 18-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Moving Car by Instagram Friend in Agra, Accused Recorded Video to Threaten Her Against Reporting the Incident

The woman claimed that the constable visited her house when she was alone and threatened her with a pistol. The constable allegedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her the next morning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2021 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).