Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Equity indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex down by 832.10 points and Nifty down by 249.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 832.10 points or 1.42 per cent at 57962.99 at 9.25 am.

Also Read | National Milk Day (India) 2021: Cow vs Buffalo Milk; From Nutritional Benefits to Consistency, Which One Should You Choose for Your Daily Needs.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17286.60 at 9.25 am, down by 249.70 points or 1.42 per cent.

On the Sensex, the realty and metal sectors plunged. Only the healthcare sector has managed to trade in positive at 0.82. (ANI)

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on November 26, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)