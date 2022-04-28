Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/PNN): SEBI-registered research analyst with more than 35 years of impeccable track record will help StockDaddy, EaseMy Trade's flagship brand; achieve its vision of simplifying financial market learning in India.

To change people's outlook on stock markets and transform them into informed and sensible investors through holistic educational courses on various aspects of equity markets, EaseMyTrade welcomes market veteran Ambareesh Baliga, to its advisory board. Earlier, he has worked with Kotak, Karvy, Way2Wealth and Edelweiss. Ambareesh Baliga will be advising the company on certain matters like formulating business growth and expansion strategies for the start-up. He will also spearhead the content department, the area where the brand enjoys core competency.

On Ambareesh Baliga's appointment, Alok Kumar, Founder & CEO of EaseMyTrade said, "We are delighted to have Ambareesh Baliga on the board of StockDaddy. As he has a very extensive experience in the Indian financial market, he is quite familiar with customers' needs and their mindsets. So, his active and viable presence will add great value to the organisation and his gamut of experience in equity markets will further accentuate the brand StockDaddy. We hope his unmatched expertise in the sector will guide us in pursuing the company's business goals and motto and following the best industry practices in favour of all the stakeholders."

While replying to Alok Kumar, Ambareesh Baliga, said, "With all the positivity and confidence, I am looking forward to working with such a vivacious and energetic team led by the 24-year-old Alok Kumar. The organisation has crystal-gazing business objectives and easy to implement GTM strategies that align perfectly with market demands. I am sure that EaseMyTrade is going to make a desirable impact in India's financial landscape and in the life of our youth."

