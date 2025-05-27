BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 27: Erekrut HR Automation Solutions Pvt. Ltd., India's leading AI-powered hiring platform, is proud to announce the launch of Talent Suite, a transformative recruitment solution designed to address critical inefficiencies in mid-to-senior level hiring. With a commitment to speed, precision, and accountability, Talent Suite guarantees 15-20 AI-screened, JD-matched, and interview-ready candidates within just 5-8 working days.

Built for companies and recruiters that demand faster turnaround and higher-quality matches, Talent Suite is already reshaping how hiring happens across India. The product is part of Erekrut's broader mission to redefine recruitment outcomes and deliver technology-backed solutions with real-world performance metrics.

Addressing Recruitment Challenges with Performance-Driven Innovation Hiring delays, resume overload, mismatched candidates, and unreliable screening processes have long plagued recruiters and hiring managers. Talent Suite is designed specifically to solve these bottlenecks.

Key features of Talent Suite include:

AI-Screened Candidates: Using Erekrut's advanced filtering technology, Talent Suite ensures that only candidates whose profiles align with the job description and role requirements are shortlisted.

Zero Subscription Model: Recruiters are not bound by monthly plans or platform fees. Talent Suite operates on a "pay-as-you-use" model, making it flexible and budget-friendly.

Money-Back Guarantee: Erekrut stands by its promise. If 15-20 relevant profiles are not delivered within the committed 5-8 working day window, clients are eligible for a full refund.

Real-Time Candidate Engagement: The platform only delivers candidates who are actively looking and responsive--no outdated resumes or passive profiles.

Role-Specific Screening: Recruiters can specify job-critical questions to further refine and personalize the shortlisting process.

According to Ajay Goyal, Co-Founder & CEO of Erekrut, "Talent Suite isn't just a hiring tool; it's a results-driven solution built on accountability. In today's environment, time is talent. Every day a position goes unfilled is a missed opportunity. Talent Suite ensures our clients don't lose that time."

Gaining Traction Across Multiple Sectors: Talent Suite is not just a concept--it's a field-tested product already delivering results. Since its pilot launch, Talent Suite has powered over hundreds of job postings, helping recruiters navigate hiring challenges across sectors like IT, EdTech, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Telecom, Financial, Logistics, etc.

Since its soft rollout, Talent Suite has already powered hiring for leading brands such as Intenim Technologies Pvt Ltd, Passionworkx Infotech, Squadra Media, Dayro, Prosol IT, SNVA Group, Career Launcher, A P R A & Associates, Sensations Marcom, Sennheiser, Flowdit, Samaaro, Samrat Irons, Times Microwave Systems, and more. With over 12,000 roles posted, 8 million+ candidate profiles, and 5,000+ recruiters onboarded, Erekrut is rapidly becoming the go-to platform for precision hiring. Solving Real-World Business Hiring Problems: Speed, Quality, and Accountability are the three pillars on which Talent Suite is built. In traditional recruitment workflows, HR teams often spend weeks navigating sourcing platforms, reaching out to passive candidates, and filtering hundreds of irrelevant resumes. Erekrut eliminates this.

Here's how Talent Suite compares to legacy job portals:

User Feedback & Repeat Business: Talent Suite has earned a repurchase rate of over 50%, demonstrating strong product-market fit. According to internal data, for approximately 140+ recent Talent Suite jobs, over 40000 leads, over 8000 successful applications and 2000+ AI screenings have been made using Talent Suite, and more than 70 companies have used it repeatedly for critical hiring requirements.

"Our clients were struggling to hire for senior roles for months. Erekrut's Talent Suite delivered 15-20 well-matched candidates within a week. One client even closed the role in just 6 days--it's fast becoming their go-to hiring solution," Goyal added.

Built to Complement Erekrut's Hiring Ecosystem: Talent Suite seamlessly integrates with Erekrut's other flagship products:

OneDayHire: Delivers 50-100 job-matching candidate leads within 30 minutes of job posting, ideal for urgent or volume-based roles.

ARDEX Resume Access: Offers recruiters direct access to a filtered resume bank of 8M+ candidates with tagging, promotion, and smart filtering tools.

Virtual Campus Drive: Connects recruiters to 1000+ academic institutions for scalable campus hiring.

Together, these solutions form a robust hiring ecosystem designed for companies that value time, efficiency, and delivery.

