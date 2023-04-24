Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Business software solutions provider and data automation studio, Woodapple Software has released the latest version of ERPCA practice management software with multilingual capabilities in 9 languages. Besides English, ERPCA can now be used in the following regional and international languages on its mobile app: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Kannada and Arabic.

With this latest release, ERPCA has further differentiated itself as the most user-friendly and feature-rich software solution for Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, Tax Consultants and allied Professional Services firms. ERPCA is already the first and perhaps the only practice management solution available in India for the CA, CS & tax consultant community to offer a powerful mobile app to manage their office operations as well as customer relationships.

"Our full-featured mobile app had added an entirely new dimension to practice management, helping speed up digital transformation and enablement of CA, CS and related consultancy companies. However, the ability to use our software in regional languages can be a game changer for companies spread across India," said Sujeet Karn, CEO of Woodapple and the chief product architect of ERPCA.

"We are committed to making ERPCA the best software solution for business management that any CA firm will need. We are continuing to build features to improve efficiency and effectiveness in every aspect of their operations with uncompromising attention to ease-of-use, convenience, security, and cost-effectiveness. Stay tuned for news of more such exciting upgrades!"

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

