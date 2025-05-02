PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: As India continues to cement its position as a global hub for innovation and operational excellence, The Economic Times is organizing the 2nd Edition of the ET GCC Growth Summit 2025, scheduled for May 7, 2025, at Hotel Conrad, Pune. To be held on 7 May, 2025 at Hotel Conrad, this edition aims to further strengthen the community, facilitating collaboration and inspiring innovation.

Focused on the theme 'Tech. Talent. Transformation', this year's summit will spotlight the pivotal role that Global Capability Centers (GCCs) play in shaping India's economic and employment landscape. With India home to over 1,700 GCCs and counting, employing nearly two million people and contributing $35 billion annually, the event arrives at a crucial juncture where the ecosystem is poised for exponential growth.

Prominent GCC leaders to speak at the event include Manish Tambe of Dassault Systemes Global Services, Anjani Madhavi of HealthEdge, Sameer Chothani of UBS India, Rajat Raheja of Amdocs, Sharda Nenwani Gupta of Bayer India, Lotta Karlsson Boman of Ericsson India, and Raja Jamalamadaka of Roche Digital Center of Excellence, India, among others.

Key discussions at the summit will explore: digital transformation and emerging technologies; innovation, R&D, and strategic leadership; the future of work and talent management; GCCs as growth engines for India's $5 trillion economy; sustainability, compliance; sustainability, compliance, and futuristic workspaces.

The agenda also features deep dives into critical topics such as 'The Specialised Tech Era', 'The Talent Transformation', and 'Smart Data Play in GCCs', sparking the exchange of transformative ideas to shape the future of India's innovation landscape.

With around 360 GCCs employing over 270,000 people, Pune has emerged as a favored destination for global firms. The city's focus on infrastructure development, policy incentives, and a rich talent pool is set to drive the next wave of growth, making it the ideal host for this marquee event.

Building India's GCC Community

Following the resounding success of its Hyderabad and Bengaluru editions, the ET GCC Summits have become the definitive gathering for industry leaders, policymakers, and changemakers. The Pune edition aims to further strengthen this community, facilitating collaboration and inspiring innovation.

Check out this link for more information: https://b2b.economictimes.indiatimes.com/gcc-conclave-pune.

About EconomicTimes.com

The Economic Times is at the forefront of shaping the GCC dialogue in India through its news coverage and path-leader in building 'The GCC Community' through its on-ground GCC Growth Summits.

The GCC event and Summit Pune will address pressing challenges and emerging trends that will define the future of GCCs in India, offering insights into new business opportunities, government policies, and global best practices. The focus of this GCC Event will be on shaping GCC strategies that not only respond to market demands but also contribute to holistic development.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2677930/ET_Growth_Summit_2025.jpg

