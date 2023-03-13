Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Originating in the timeless city of Banaras (Benaras), the clothing brand Chinaya has gained quite the repute for its focus on the fusion of India's rich culture and heritage with authentic apparel designs. The online retailer offers the finest selection of handcrafted, genuine Banarasi Sarees, Dupattas, and Indo-Western clothing, with each piece reflecting a blend of traditional artistic expression with modern patterns, embroidery, and stitching.

With the launch of two new collections - Rangkat and Pichwai - Chinaya Banaras has added more to its characteristic blend of unique textiles and rich heritage. The online retailer also plans to add exclusive kids' wear collection to its line in May 2023.

Etching Authenticity, Weaving Tradition

Namrata and Vishal Agarwal, Co-founders of Chinaya Banaras, entail the brand Chinaya's journey as a living, breathing tale that still has much more to add along its path. Having spent their entire life in the epoch-making city of Banaras, the duo and their team try to imbibe the rich history and authenticity that the city represents in each of their products.

Chinaya was originally conceived by the couple as a branch of the Rupdarshi Heritage, in continuation with the family's love for history and legacy. Today, Chinaya has evolved into a popular online shopping destination for high-end Banarasi sarees and pure fabrics. Behind the world-class products is a group of talented and devoted artisans, working hard to ensure on-time, quality delivery.

"In addition to educating people about the magic that occurs behind the looms in Banaras, our goal is to make the art accessible on a worldwide scale," shares Vishal about the ideology of the brand Chinaya Banaras. "The name Chinaya, which is pronounced Shinaya, literally means "lady of great knowledge". The name's origins represent our mission to give every woman access to the captivating fusion of culture, fashion, and art weaved into a garment, keeping the essence of Banarasi roots and traditions alive," Namrata adds.

Branching Out with Roots Deep in Place

In advancing their brand's visibility and values, Namrata and Vishal are placing India's traditional handloom skills on the global map. Their latest collections are a continuation of the same spirit. Pichwai, for instance, is a collection inspired by Indian Pichwai art, characterized by intricately painted descriptions of religious and folk tales.

Pichwai is a style of portrayal that is connected to the biography of Lord Krishna, Shrinathji (an incarnation of Lord Krishna), the genealogy of Vallabhacharya, cows, lotuses, and many other lovely patterns from nature. Chinaya Banaras is now incorporating these motifs onto sarees, kurtas, and dupattas. Given its exquisite and delicate craftsmanship, it is a pattern fit for a genuine connoisseur.

On the other hand, Rangkat draws from the extensive traditional handloom weaving and dyeing method with numerous warp and weft adjustments throughout the weaving process. Thanks to its exquisite and delicate craftsmanship, it is a saree for true connoisseurs. The Rangkat, the greatest grade of Kadhiyal weaving from Banaras, is a crossover of strands with color blocking in stripes and a must for every inheritance. This item's surface is frequently decorated with floral or geometric themes (butas).

Focusing on printed sarees, Chanderi cotton, and a range of textiles like linen, tussar, munga, khadi, organza, and cotton, Chinaya Banaras also sells other Banarasi silks. The brand has established itself as no less than a byword for tradition and authenticity.

"The most vital component of the Chinaya Family is our artisans," shares Namrata. "By building long-term contracts and connections with the weavers and providing them with ongoing incentives, we demonstrate our great regard for our weaver community and our belief in their continued employment and growth," she adds. "On the other side, we specialize in educating the customer about different fabrics and sarees and getting to know their demands so they can make an informed choice," Vishal remarks. "In doing so, we hope to become India's brand ambassadors in the meticulous art of handweaving gorgeous sarees and dupattas right in the roots of the country."

Chinaya Banaras have three new announcements for this month:

We bring you an exquisite Women's Day Special offer for the whole month. *

- Use the coupon code WOMEN10 to Get an Additional 10% Discount for Prepaid orders. This code is applicable on Stitched Suit Sets, Ready to Wear Dresses, fabrics, and Lehengas on a minimum purchase of 10K and also the shipping will be free for any Indian region.- Get the dress materials with FREE stitching on your customized size on Prepaid Orders.- Shop any saree from our website and get the stitched blouse and also with Fall & hemming done on your size at FREE! for Prepaid Orders

Note: All these offers are valid until 31st March 2023. T&C apply. www.chinayabanaras.com.

