Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Spanish fragrance house Eurofragance releases its financial results for 2024, showing unprecedented growth. With a 27% sales increase reaching EUR180 million like-for-like, the company continues to build on its strong upward trajectory year after year.

This performance underscores Eurofragance's strategic focus and commitment to excellence across all regions and product categories. Juan Ramon Lopez Gil, the company's CFO, says: "Achieving EUR180 million in sales is a testament to our initiatives and the dedication of our teams. Each region's contribution has been instrumental in achieving these results and our financial discipline and focused strategies will continue to drive our success."

Widespread Expansion Across Categories and Regions

Eurofragance's results were driven by strong performances in key regions and product categories. All regions experienced a significant increase, with growth ranging from 19% in the EAT region to 30% in IMEA. Joan Pere Jimenez, Chief Market Officer, adds: "We are capitalizing on the rapid development of dynamic markets such as UAE and Saudi Arabia, the latter of which continues to open up with substantial investments in beauty retail. We are also benefiting from positive market trends in India, Indonesia and Turkey where rising disposable income is fueling demand."

The multinational's diverse product portfolio also helped shore up significant gains. The Fine Fragrance category experienced a 28% upswing, while the Home and Personal Care segments saw a 20% increase. This cross-category progress highlights Eurofragance's ability to meet the demand of its customers in their expansion when it comes to offering them the right fragrances to grow their brands.

Expansion Fueled by Strategic Investments and Innovations

In 2024, Eurofragance continued to invest in strategic initiatives to support its growth. The company opened a new creative center in Mumbai, reinforcing its position in India's fast-growing market. The fragrance house's expansion and optimism regarding the future are also evident in its commitment to talent. With new hires across all affiliates and substantial investment in its professional development academies and its talent management program, Eurofragance's workforce grew by 15% in 2024.

The Spanish fragrance house also launched Euphorion™, its first synthetic addition to its ICON Captives collection, a perfumery ingredient that offers a new take on freshness in the perfumer's palette. Laurent Mercier, who has been at the helm of Eurofragance as CEO for the past seven years has played a key role in the accelerated development of the company and its foray into the design of proprietary fragrance ingredients. Mercier explains: "Our disciplined approach to growth and strategic investments in key areas have allowed us to maintain our reputation as a leading player in the fragrance industry. The strategies we have in place will ensure our sustained expansion, and our commitment to innovation will continue to drive our success in the years to come."

Relentless Commitment to People and Planet

Eurofragance remained steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, earning the highest possible rating from EcoVadis with a Platinum medal. The company's dedication to community engagement was and continues to be evident through its participation in programs such as "Empowering Women's Talent" and "Diversity Leading Company" both organized by the top-tier Human Resources media outlet in Spain Equipos&Talento. Additionally, Eurofragance collaborated with Hospital Sant Joan de Deu Barcelona and MartiDerm dermocosmetics company on a solution for fish odor syndrome, which received a silver medal award at the VPC Green Beauty Awards.

Eurofragance's performance in 2024 reflects its strategic vision, innovative spirit and commitment to its people, sustainability and community. As the company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to driving growth and delivering value to its customers and stakeholders.

