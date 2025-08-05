BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: EuroKids Pre-school, India's Leading Pre-school, is set to launch Awesome August, with dual celebrations across its centres to bring together families, children, and communities through joyful and culturally rich experiences. Scheduled for August 8 and August 13, Awesome August is designed to foster values of friendship, patriotism, sibling love, and cultural appreciation, all through interactive, festive activities that align with EuroKids' experiential learning philosophy. Rooted in EuroKids' Heureka - The Visible Thinking Curriculum, based on Harvard's Project Zero and aligned with the NEP 2020, the initiative reflects the brand's commitment to teaching life values through experiences, play, and joyful discovery.

Also Read | Boxing Federation of India Confirms Sub-Junior Nationals To Begin on August 7 in Greater Noida.

On August 8, EuroKids centres nationwide will come alive with the spirit of Friendship Day and Raksha Bandhan, featuring a variety of fun-filled and interactive activities. Children will engage in lively, group activities that spark laughter, build memory, and encourage expressive play, culminating in a joyful dance performance celebrating the spirit of friendship. Parents will also participate in the celebration, participating in special performances and sharing nostalgic childhood memories. A dedicated Rakhi segment will showcase Arti thali decoration and rakhi-making sessions, encouraging children and parents to honour the special sibling bond creatively.

On August 13, Independence Day and Janmashtami will be celebrated with equal enthusiasm. From patriotic parades, flag-themed crafts, and poem recitations to Krishna-themed dance performances and Krishna Jhoola decoration, children and parents will come together to honour India's spirit and heritage. Flute-making and dressing up as Radha and Krishna will add colour and cultural immersion to the day. Families will be encouraged to participate in the celebrations of their choice, promoting a culture of respect and inclusion across all faiths. Both events will conclude with felicitation and a heartfelt thank you message to attendees.

Also Read | ITTF Expands World Team Table Tennis Championships 2026 to 64 Teams Each in Men's and Women's Categories.

The initiative goes beyond cultural learning, it creates a joyous platform that plays a key role in strengthening the preschool-home connection. By actively involving parents, guardians, and prospective families, Awesome August fosters a deep sense of belonging and showcases the engaging, inclusive learning environment that defines every EuroKids centre. It offers valuable opportunities to reconnect with existing families and welcome new ones through useful experiences.

KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), said, "At EuroKids, we believe values are best taught through real-life experiences. Awesome August creates a unique opportunity for children to celebrate culture, build social bonds, and learn important life skills in a safe, nurturing, and fun environment. This initiative makes festivals meaningful for children and gives parents an opportunity to experience the EuroKids difference first-hand."

The celebrations inspire families to begin their child's early learning journey at the right time. The preschool years are a crucial window for nurturing curiosity, developing social and emotional confidence, and laying the foundation for joyful, lifelong learning -- all within a safe, stimulating, and play-based environment.

Parents are encouraged to visit their nearest EuroKids centre with their child (and their friends) to participate in the celebrations and explore how EuroKids blends culture and joyful learning as "The Pre-School Expert".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)