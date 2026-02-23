New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Jindal Polo Spring Season gathers momentum with the much-anticipated Jindal Polo Estate Cup (4 Goals), scheduled to take place from February 24 to March 1 at the Jindal Polo Estate, Noida.

Bringing together some of India's promising polo talent alongside experienced campaigners, the tournament promises a week of fast-paced action and competitive matchups, according to a release.

Featuring seven teams competing across pool stages and knockout rounds, the tournament will showcase a compelling blend of emerging players and established names, highlighting the growing depth of polo in the country.

Strong Line-up of Teams and Players: The competition will see participation from Dynamos, Youngsters, Mayfair Polo, Trojans, Jindal Panther, Team X, and Mallet Masters, each fielding squads within the 4-goal handicap format.

Adding further excitement, Naveen Jindal will himself be in action, for Jindal Panther, underscoring his continued commitment to promoting and actively participating in the sport.

The tournament also features several notable players whose experience and skill are expected to shape the outcome of key matches.

Among them are Simran Shergill (+4) and Shamsheer Ali (+4) -- the highest-ranked players in the competition -- alongside standout +3 players including Siddhant Sharma (+3), Hurr Ali (+3) and Naveen Singh (+3), all of whom bring tactical sharpness and match-winning capability to their respective teams.

The presence of these top-ranked players, combined with emerging talent across squads, ensures a dynamic balance between strategy, speed, and attacking polo.

Tournament Format: The teams are divided into two pools - Pool A, consisting of Dynamos, Youngsters, Mayfair Polo, Trojans, and Pool B, which includes Jindal Panther, Team X, and Mallet Masters.

The matches will be played to a result, and two points will be awarded for every win. Rankings in case of tied points will be decided by the "who beat whom" rule, with penalty shoot-outs coming into play if required -- ensuring every chukker carries significance.

The tournament begins with league fixtures on 24 February, followed by an intense run of matches across 25 and 26 February before a rest day on February 27. The competition then moves into cross-semi finals on 28 February, culminating in the subsidiary Final and the grand Final on March 1.

A Showcase of Competitive Spring Polo: As a key fixture of the Jindal Polo Spring Season, the Estate Cup continues to provide an important competitive platform for players across handicap levels while promoting polo culture in North India.

With high-quality officiating and a structured format designed to reward consistency and skill, fans can expect thrilling finishes and tactical battles throughout the week.

Set against the scenic backdrop of the Jindal Polo Estate, the tournament is poised to deliver an exciting celebration of sport, horsemanship, and competitive spirit -- marking another vibrant chapter in India's spring polo calendar. (ANI)

