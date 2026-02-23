Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): Two balloons with the United States' and Pakistani currencies (USD and PKR) attached to them were found near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Police said that an investigation is underway to determine the authenticity of the currency.

Further details are awaited.

This comes amid the ongoing counter terrorism operation by the Indian armed forces in the Union Territory.

Six terrorists were eliminated in the last 20 days in counter-terror operations across the Jammu region, dealing a significant blow to the terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said.

Two terrorists were killed on February 4 in an encounter under Operation KIYA in the Jophar Forest area of Basantgarh. On the same day, another terrorist was neutralised in the Dichhar area of Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-I.

Earlier on Sunday, three more terrorists were killed during relentless cordon and search operations in Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-I, officials said.

Security forces also foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector, with alert troops of the Indian Army thwarting the bid. In all these operations, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

During Operation KIYA on February 4, sharing an X post, the White Knight Corps wrote, "Based on specific intelligence input provided by @jmukmrpolice, troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh (J&K) in coordination with #JKP and #CRPF, reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists."

"Contact with terrorists was established yesterday and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism. Operation concluded successfully. Area remains under surveillance," the Corps added. (ANI)

