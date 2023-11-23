India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 23: The European International University is hosting a convocation and graduation ceremony in Bangkok, which will include the felicitation and honor of global personalities. EIU, authorized by the French Ministry of National Education, stands as a distinguished educational institution. Recognized for its commitment to academic excellence, the university proudly holds 5 QS Star Ratings for Teaching Quality and Online Learning Platform. Adding to its accolades, the institution has secured an impressive #55 spot in the 2023 rankings by CEOWORLD Magazine, placing it alongside prestigious Ivy League institutions.

Dr Sangramsinh Mali from India, a dedicated advocate for global peace, will be felicitated at an esteemed event in Bangkok on December 3rd, 2023. The event, organized by the European International University, will recognize Mali's outstanding contributions to promoting societal well-being and spiritual literacy through an Honorary Doctorate and also designate him as the Ambassador of World Peace. This recognition in Bangkok is a testament to his commitment to driving peace and harmony on a global scale.

Further discussing Dr Sangramsinh Mali, he boasts a rich background and holds multiple honorary doctorates. His work spans various fields, including environment, social work, sports, physical activities, production, and entertainment. His leadership roles have extended from prominent government associations to global entities. However, at the core of his diverse experience lies a profound commitment to instigating positive change and promoting peace through his various initiatives, with the teachings of Sirshree awakening his life's purpose and committing him to the vision of creating a highly evolved society. His work has not only connected him with influential leaders globally but has also led him to actively champion various peace initiatives. In a unique project, Sangramsinh Mali is currently involved in the creation of a Centre for Humanity, aspiring to make India a potent ambassador for global peace.

The felicitation ceremony will not only celebrate Sangramsinh Mali's accomplishments but will also honor other influential personalities, including the globally acclaimed actor, Shah Rukh Khan. Both Mali and Khan will be recognized for their impactful contributions on the same prestigious platform.

Expressing his anticipation for the event, Sangramsinh Mali said, "I am truly honored to be recognized among such distinguished personalities, and it is a testament to my commitment to social work, spirituality, and world peace over the last two decades, a commitment that will only grow stronger."

