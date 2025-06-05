Brussels [Belgium], June 5 (ANI): Christel Schaldemose, the Vice-President of the European Parliament in charge of Asia, expressed optimism on Thursday about the finalisation of an impending trade deal between the EU and India.

Talking to ANI after an all-party Indian delegation met her as part of India's anti-terror outreach post Operation Sindoor, she said she was looking forward to the negotiations to finalise a trade agreement and other agreements between the EU and India.

"India is an amazing country, and we could learn a lot from them... I'm looking forward to the negotiations to finalise a trade agreement and other agreements between the EU and India," Christel Schaldemose said.

On the meeting with the BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad-led multi-party delegation, she said, "I was grateful to meet this important delegation from India. When a big democracy comes and tells us how we need to condemn terrorist attacks, and convey the message to our counterparts, we will, of course, listen."

On June 2, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism that India could finalise its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) ahead of the year-end deadline, citing minimal divergences between the two economic blocs.

Minister Goyal emphasised the complementary nature of the Indian and European economies.

"There are not too many issues where we have divergence of opinion. We have both complementary economies," he stated during his recent visit to France. "In most cases, what is of interest to India does not hurt the European economy. And likewise, goods and services that Europe would like to provide to India only support our growth story."

The minister acknowledged that certain sensitive areas require careful negotiation on both sides. "Obviously, in any trading relationship, there are certain sensitive issues on both sides which we have to resolve amicably in the interest of both the European Union and India," Goyal noted.

India has positioned itself strongly on key issues concerning the EU, particularly regarding gender equality and sustainability.

"We are proud of our sisters and our women and the fantastic work they have done and continue to do," Goyal said. "Therefore, if you have a subject like gender, India is on the front foot. When it comes to subjects like sustainability, India is right at the forefront."

Once finalised, this FTA would be one of the most significant for India, as the EU is its second-largest trading partner after the US.

This commitment to finance FTA by the end of 2025 builds on the strategic direction given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during the landmark visit of the EU College of Commissioners to New Delhi in February 2025.

After a nine-year lull, India and the EU re-launched negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in 2022. The talks had reportedly stopped in 2013. (ANI)

