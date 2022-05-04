Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI/PR Newswire): Darwinbox, Asia's leading HR Tech platform, announced the appointment of Gautam Goenka to its Executive Leadership team. Gautam joins Darwinbox as Senior Vice President, Engineering.

Gautam brings over two decades of rich engineering experience to the company and has previously worked with top-tier companies like Microsoft and successful startups like Kony. He is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus and is well versed in diverse technologies.

Also Read | Men and Boys Are Among the Alleged Victims of Rape by #RussianSoldiers in #Ukraine, … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Prior to joining Darwinbox, Gautam worked for ten years as Partner - Group Engineering Manager at Microsoft on the Edge browser team where he was instrumental in growing Edge share worldwide and improving user productivity. Before his stint at Microsoft, Gautam was at Kony Labs working as Senior Vice President, Head of Engineering, where he was responsible for the Kony Platform, a multi-channel (web & mobile) application development platform.

Speaking on the appointment, Gautam said, "It is exciting to see an Asian company, focused on HR transformation, make such a deep impact on enterprises in Asia and across the globe too. HR tech is on the rise and there is a huge opportunity to innovate. I am a strong believer in Darwinbox's mission to improve the interaction between workplace and technology." As an engineering leader, Gautam's focus will be to leverage his experience in building enterprise-scale products to add value to customers and maximize the potential of Darwinbox - a platform that is fast, flexible, and extensible. Signifying his enthusiasm, Gautam further added, "I am looking forward to grow, scale and enhance our HR tech platform so we can continue expanding in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other geographies."

Also Read | How Do I Start a Small Clothing Business?.

Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder - Darwinbox, was delighted to announce the appointment and said, "Since our inception, it has been our continuous endeavor to deliver more value to our customers. And our HRMS platform has been at the heart of this undertaking. With the best in technology, product innovation and engineering, we also want to ensure we have the right leadership to realize the product vision through excellence in execution. Gautam's excellent track record in delivering big picture goals makes him an added asset in amplifying our engineering team's strength as we scale newer heights."

Darwinbox serves over 1.5mn employees across 90+ countries including Asia's largest conglomerates and fast-growing unicorns like Adani, Mahindra, Kotak, TVS, Arvind, JSW, NSE, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Bharti AXA, Nivea, T-Systems, Swiggy, BigBasket, Delhivery and more.

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR Technology platform which caters to an organization's HR needs across the employee lifecycle including Recruitment, Onboarding, Core transactions (Leaves, Attendance, Directory), Payroll, Travel and Expenses, Employee Engagement, Performance Management, Rewards & Recognition and People Analytics. The modern and innovative platform combines highly configurable workflows, intelligent insights and smart interfaces to help enterprises unleash the true potential of their workforce.

Rated the highest globally among HCM players on Gartner's customer review platform, Peer Insights, Darwinbox is trusted by 650+ global enterprises with more than 1.5 million employees spread across 90+ countries and is backed by leading investors like TCV, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia, Lightspeed, Endiya Partners, 3One4Capital, SCB 10X and JGDEV.

More at www.darwinbox.com

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)