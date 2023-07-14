PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14: Senthil Kumar joins Darwinbox as the leading HCM provider's Head of Product Design. Coming in with strong experience from Salesforce, Senthil has also worked on the Visual Studio & Azure experiences among many products at Microsoft, and other major companies over the last 15 years.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt’s a Connoisseur of Red Outfits, Proof in Pics!.

An alumnus of IIT, Kanpur and IIM, Calcutta, Senthil initially honed his design acumen as an architect, and soon after found his forte in user-experience design.

Speaking on his appointment, Senthil said, "I'm very excited to be jumping back into the startup space after a long time. The pace at which designs manifest in that space is supersonic. It is thrilling to join a company that in a very short time has featured on Gartner's Magic Quadrant twice and become a Unicorn. I intend to help shape a design system that is more in line with the product's vision and translate it to mobile and the last-mile experience."

Also Read | Players to Not Lose 100 % of Match Fee to Slow Over Rates in Tests Under New Regulations by ICC.

"From the outset, our north star was this: to build for the employee first. That encompasses everything, from functionality to usability. And we want to deliver that experience that everyone has come to expect from their consumer-apps in their HCM. As we continue to expand in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North America, it is more pertinent than ever to deliver the best experience to every individual in our customer organizations. Senthil has designed almost exclusively for the enterprise space, and his experience in designing for devops platforms, CRMs, and other enterprise software will greatly augment our brand in delivering on our vision." -Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder and Product Head.

Darwinbox's product vision led to the company being named a Strong Performer on the 2023 Forrester HCM Wave report, as well as Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' report. Senthil's expertise will amplify the team's efforts to provide a world-class HCM experience across the globe.

About Darwinbox

Darwinbox, a cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) system and the fastest-growing HR Tech Unicorn, caters to an organization's HR needs across the entire employee lifecycle.

Darwinbox serves over 2.2mn employees in 800+ organizations across 100+ countries including Asia's largest conglomerates and fast-growing unicorns like Adani, Mahindra, Kotak, TVS, Arvind, JSW, NSE, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Bharti AXA, Nivea, T-Systems, Swiggy, BigBasket, and more.

Website: www.darwinbox.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153447/Senthil_Kumar_Darwinbox.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)