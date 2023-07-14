Katrina Kaif is not the only actress who loves all shades of red! Alia Bhatt is equally fond of this colour and we have pictures to back our claim. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has a great sense of styling and she sure inclines all the different hues of red. From red-carpet attendance to promotional events and appearances, Bhatt has picked shades of red on multiple occasions and each time, she has managed to nail them to the hilt. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif, Whose Black and White Striped Outfit Will You Pick?

From international designers like Magda Butrym to popular Indian names like Sabyasachi, Alia Bhatt has picked all the popular and mighty names that you can think of. From mini dresses with jackets to traditional ensembles, she has had a plethora of silhouettes to flaunt and she does it wisely. Bhatt's team of stylists has always ensured that she looks her best and so far all their attempts deserve a round of applause. Now that Bhatt has entered Hollywood with Heart of Stone, it's safe to assume that she would be on a styling spree, flaunting her amazing wardrobe. But until then, let's check out a few of her best appearances in all shades of red! Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Other Bollywood Beauties in Pretty Striped Dresses!

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Alia Bhatt's red outfits did you like the most?

