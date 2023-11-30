India PR Distribution

San Francisco (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30: Fanory.ai, an AI-Amplified Monetization Co-pilot for creators, co-founded by former Twitter India head, Manish Maheshwari along with Saurabh Kushwah and Azim Lalani, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge AI capabilities designed to revolutionise the creator economy. Operating under the mantra "Your fans + Our AI = Endless Earnings!", Fanory.ai now offers guaranteed hourly monetization rate to torso and tail creators which is higher than any social media platform. Fanory's enhanced AI capabilities enable an average creator with 100K followers to generate $54 per hour which is greater than Instagram ($22), Twitch ($16), YouTube ($15) and Spotify ($4). This has become possible through the introduction of advanced AI features such as Pricing Optimization, Superfan Visibility, Content Insights, and Creation Assistance.

In a world where 67% of creators make less than $25,000 annually, and 25% make less than $1,000 annually, Fanory.ai is a game-changer. It enables creators to monetize their superfans directly through personalised premium experiences at the rate of $54 per hour for a typical creator with 100,000 followers. This is an incremental revenue source for creators in addition to what they can continue to earn via brand endorsements and advertising. "We are the Shopify for creators, offering them not just better monetization but also full control over their craft. " says Manish Maheshwari, Co-Founder of Fanory.ai.

Fanory.ai's AI algorithms turn the unpredictability of creator income into a predictable revenue stream. "No more guessing games; know what you'll earn and when," adds Saurabh Kushwah. The AI algorithms analyse engagement metrics, audience behaviour, and content performance to forecast earnings accurately, allowing creators to focus on their craft rather than financial uncertainties.

In a world where creators are becoming acutely aware of the risks of having their entire social capital on volatile social media platforms, Fanory.ai's personalised digital storefront enables creators to take back control of their digital assets. "Your content, your community, your rules," emphasises Azim Lalani. The platform allows creators to set their own terms, ensuring that they are not at the mercy of ever-changing algorithms on social media platforms.

Over 650 creators, each having a follower base ranging from 100,000 to 10 million, have already signed up with Fanory for a personalised digital destination. These creators include names such as Sangram Singh, Anveshi Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Donal Bisht, Shivin Narang and Neha Malik.

Fanory.ai also has a coin-based ecosystem that simplifies the transaction process. SuperFans can easily purchase coins to spend on their favourite creators, making the entire monetization process seamless and efficient for everyone involved.

Fanory.ai is an AI Amplified Monetization Copilot for creators, founded with the mission to empower creators to turn their passion into a profession. With its state-of-the-art AI capabilities, Fanory.ai is transforming the creator economy by providing predictable income, full control, frictionless transactions and now, advanced features for comprehensive creator empowerment.

