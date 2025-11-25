PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25: Exato Technologies Limited ("Exato"), a next-generation digital transformation and customer experience technology company, today announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Exato is backed by Ace Investor Mr. Vijay Kedia and family who holds 4.71% equity in the Company. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of upto 22,75,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of upto 4,00,000 equity shares, aggregating to upto 26,75,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each.

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

IPO Schedule

- Anchor Book Opens/Closes: Thursday, November 27, 2025

- IPO Opens: Friday, November 28, 2025

- IPO Closes: Tuesday, December 02, 2025

- Tentative Listing: Friday, December 05, 2025 on BSE SME platform

The price band and minimum bid lot will be announced in due course. The equity shares offered through this IPO are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited, with BSE acting as the designated stock exchange.

Offer Structure

- Total Offer: Up to 26,75,000 equity shares

- Fresh Issue: Up to 22,75,000 equity shares

- Offer for Sale: Up to 4,00,000 equity shares by promoter Mr. Appuorv K Sinha

- Pre-IPO Placement: 1,75,000 shares completed prior to issue

Investor Allocation

- Not more than 50% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)

- Not less than 35% for Retail Individual Investors

- Not less than 15% for Non-Institutional Investors

- Up to 60% of QIB portion may be allocated to Anchor Investors

Use of IPO Proceeds

The net proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for:

- Funding the working capital requirements of our company

- Investment in Product Development

- Repayment/prepayment of all or certain of our borrowings availed of by our Company

- General Corporate Purposes

About Exato Technologies Limited

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Noida, Exato Technologies is a high-growth provider of AI-driven digital transformation, customer experience automation, omnichannel communication platforms, and cloud-based infrastructure solutions. The company serves more than 150 clients across 10+ countries and has a strong presence in BFSI, Telecom, IT/ITeS, Healthcare, Retail, and Manufacturing sectors. With a global delivery capability, Exato continues to scale its presence across India, the United States, and Singapore. Exato currently reports a robust order book of ₹515 crore as of October 31, 2025 and has a balanced mix of recurring service revenues and perpetual software and hardware income.

