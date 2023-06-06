BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6: Excelencia iTech Consulting, a trailblazing IT Service provider, specializing in SAP, Oracle and Digital Engineering solutions, proudly announces its expansion into the EU Market with the opening of a new office in Germany. The company is headquartered in Austin-Texas, USA, with operations in Canada, UK and India. The board of directors, chaired by Balakrishnan Ranganathan, made the decision to accelerate the company's international growth strategy during a recent shareholders' meeting, reflecting the immense success of Indian IT expertise in the global market. Chairman Balakrishnan Ranganathan visited Germany last year for a market exploration trip, meeting with industry representatives and potential strategic partners. "The European single market offers tremendous potential for Excelencia, especially given the significant shortage of IT professionals, which has left many digitization projects unimplemented," Ranganathan stated. Managing Director Rajesh Ramanathan emphasized that German companies face major resource challenges, particularly in migrating to S4/HANA, Lift and Shift of ERP workloads to Cloud and Application and Data Engineering. Excelencia, with its deep expertise and extensive talent pool of Indian IT professionals, is well-equipped to address these needs. Excelencia iTech Consulting, an Indian-origin, US-based ISO 27001 Certified IT solutions company, specializes in SAP, Oracle and Digital Engineering solutions, catering to clients worldwide with innovative solutions from well-established development centers and through Onshore-Offshore operating model. With over 15+ years of experience and a team of 500+ skilled Family of Professionals, Excelencia delivers integrated, scalable, and robust solutions with optimal cost/performance ratios, while maintaining competitive rates and a commitment to high-quality applications and services.

Also Read | Indian Navy Successfully Destroys Underwater Target Using ‘Made-in-India’ Heavy Weight Torpedo (Watch Video).

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)