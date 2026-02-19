VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 19: Exceller Books is happy to announce The International Excellence Award. This award recognises writers whose work stands out for creativity, scholarship, and meaningful contributions across many genres and fields.

In the category of Poets, the awardees are Shivani Priyam for The Silent Lauder - Whirring Amusing Tales, Sany Sayantanee for My Pen Bleeds - A Light Keeps Burning, Mukhpreet Singh Khurana for Rubaru, Annie D'Costa for The Whispering Dreams Of Tamakwa, Shabeen Bin Ahamed DN for Rise and Fall in Mist Of Past, Kunal Malhotra for Adhvan - Zindegi ka safarnama, Poornima Dayal for 3 Sages, Dr. Dipa Mitra for Janani Janmabhumischa: A Poetic Tribute to Mother & Motherland, Anu Menon for Priceless Moments, T. Jumpi Ete for I Live: Where the Shadow Falls, and Karishma Shingote for Verses from Ashes to Ink.

In the Female Writers category, the winners include Pragati Mukherjee for Beyond The Universe, Debdatta Bajpai for Kishton Mein Zindagi, Sriparna Sarkar for Afsosh, Sudipta Roy for Love Story, Riya Rajendra Mehta for 7 Days 7 Chakras, Pantiliu Ruangmeiluh for The Whispering Dreams Of Tamakwa, Meer Anam for Nightmare, Dr. Anupama for Flight Beyond the Mountains: Manifesting Dreams into Reality, Deepa Gaitonde for Sati - Sangharsha Tichya Astitvscha, Afreen Shaikh for Deadlines Vs Bloodlines, Hema Matalia for Tables Always Turn, and Burujula Venkata Laxmi Chetana for Blood Blue and Dharma.

In the Male Writers category, the awardees are Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu for The Portfolio of Mythological Events, George Alexander for Twilight of Evil, James Franklin Simpson for Through A Young Boy's Eyes, Bernard Quarm for Career Path: The Pursuit of Purpose, Casimir Adjoe for An Introduction to Exploring the Novel for African Higher Education, Pramit Doshi for Smart Idea to Save Money, Dr. Sreekumar Krishnan for The Business Whispers, Dr. Joseph K Thomas for Israel - Palestine War: Give Peace a Chance, Goutham Kool Monk for Notes of Her Heart, Dr. Ruhail Choudhury for Suppressed Voices, Dr. Sudhir Hasamnis for Seventy Wisdom Bytes, Johnson Kobia M'Impwi for The Chief's Court, Sanjay Singh Chauhan for After All These Years, and Tathagata Mitra for Nemesis.

In the Research & Development for Research-Based Writing category, the winners are Dr. Soumya Mukherjee for AdSense's Influence on Fueling Collaborative Success through Customer Engagement and Brand Affinity: An Application of E-L-M Model, Dr. Deepali Rani Sahoo for Role of Small and Medium Enterprises in Indian Business Sector, Anjali Roongta for Doctor Who? Perhaps the Answer is Sherlock., Dr. Maharaj Biswas for Essential Biostatistics: A Concise and Applied Digest with Computer Applications, Dr. Prashant Upadhyaya for Manuscrypt: Designed for Mankind - Anthropocentric Information Security, Flora Jannet for Digital Necromancy and Rising Dead is a Prognostication of Marlowe in Dr. Faustus: A Blasphemy, Sathish Sampath for "I Got You" - Hacking the Human Mind: Proven Psychological Strategies for Effective Sales and Marketing, Kaliyaperumal Ashokkumar for Botany, Traditional Uses, Phytochemistry and Biological Activities of Cardamom - A Critical Review, and Dr. Partha Naskar for Human Resource Interventions in the Government Departments.

In the Academic Reference and Textbook Writers category, the honorees are Sanjo S Thomas for Space Microbiology and Astrobiology, Dr. Mahesh Balasaheb Chougule for Entrepreneurship, Marketing and HR Policies of a Construction Company, Dr. Md Asif for Advanced Wireless Communication and Artificial Intelligence, Jacqueline Sowmya Natarajan for Celebrating Second Chances of Your Life, English Accent Made Easy, Train The Trainer Excellence, and Pathway to Placement, Binoy Kumar B for Go To Market Mastery: A Comprehensive Guide for Startup Success, Dr. Samarpan Chakraborty for A Treasure Trove of Extension Education, and Dr. Subhendu Ghosh for Human Geography.

In the Young Adult Writers (Under 18) category, the winners are Aparnaa Lathikaa for Throne of Burns, Kshipra Moreker for Charred Future Silent Scream, Prarthana Harshavardhan for Hidden Imperial, and Adam Bashneen for All Poets Die.

In the Children Writers (Under 12) category, the awardees are Sana Sharma for The Happily Ever After..To Once Upon a Time, Tvisha Shet for Little Devil Big Trouble (Volume 1 & 2), and Viraaj Mishra for Quest for the Lost Magic of Kaladhara.

By celebrating these achievements, Exceller Books shows its commitment to honouring writers who inspire, educate, challenge, and help shape the literary world.

