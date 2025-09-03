Exciting Onam Offers: Up To 60 Percent Off on Samsung, Sony, LG, and Haier TVs

New Delhi [India], September 3: Onam is the time for celebration in Kerala. It's also the time for watching Onam specials and exciting new movie releases. Make this even better by watching Onam specials on your brand-new TV. Bajaj Finserv's exclusive Onam offers is a good way to buy a new TV on great deals. Make the deal sweeter by buying your appliances on affordable Easy EMIs with flexible repayment plans.

Festive offers on premium TVs

Take advantage of premium television offers with savings of up to 60% on LED TVs from top brands such as Samsung, LG, Haier, and Sony. With zero down payment on select products, flexible EMI options, and repayment tenures of up to 18 months, bringing home a new TV has never been easier.

Bajaj Finserv makes the process of purchasing a new television simple and hassle-free. Choose from a wide network of over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India, benefit from zero down payment on select products, and enjoy the convenience of Easy EMI plans. You can also check your loan eligibility online within minutes to make the most of the latest television offers available.

Top TV models with EMI offers

Browse through a variety of popular TV models featured on Bajaj Mall. Find smart TVs that match both your budget and preferences. Visit a nearby partner store to see your chosen model in person. Pick a convenient EMI plan and bring home your Smart TV with easy monthly payments.

- Samsung 81.28 cm (32-inch) HD LED Smart TV PurColor (32T4350) - EMI starting from: Rs. 912/month - Highlights: Value-friendly HD smart TV with PurColor enhancements

- LG 81.28 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LM560BPTC) - EMI starting from: Rs. 1,794/month - Highlights: Compact HD smart TV, ideal for bedrooms or smaller spaces

- Sony 81.28 cm (32-inch) HD Ready Smart LED (KDL-32W6100) - EMI starting from: Rs. 1,448/month - Highlights: Sony's HD-ready smart LED, reliable brand quality

- Samsung 109.22 cm (43-inch) Full HD LED Smart TV PurColor (43T5350) - EMI starting from: Rs. 1,366/month - Highlights: Full HD smart display, PurColor technology, convenient Easy EMI option

- Samsung 109.22 cm (43-inch) Full HD LED Smart TV PurColor (43T5500) - EMI starting from: Rs. 1,445/month - Highlights: Full HD PurColor panel, affordable monthly instalments

- Haier 127 cm (50-inch) 4K LED Smart TV (LE50K6600HQGA) - EMI starting from: Rs. 3,416/month - Highlights: 4K LED smart panel, large-screen entertainment option

Disclaimer: Specifications, availability, and prices of individual models may change and differ depending on location. For the latest and most accurate details, visit the nearest partner store.

Unlock greater savings with the Maha Bachat Calculator

Make the most of your festive shopping by using the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website. This convenient tool allows you to view:

-Exclusive brand discounts

-Additional offers from partner retailers

-EMI benefits

Simply choose your product category like television, set your budget, and instantly access all current offers in one place. The calculator also helps you find nearby partner stores for added convenience.

Steps to purchase

- Explore top models online or at your nearest store.

- Use the Maha Bachat Calculator to compare available deals.

- Enter your mobile number to check EMI loan eligibility.

- Select a repayment period ranging from 1 to 60 months.

- Visit the store and complete your purchase with minimal documentation.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

