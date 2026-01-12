VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 12: Kia India today showcased its All-New Kia Seltos at Automotive Kia, Nagole, Hyderabad, offering customers the opportunity to experience the next-generation mid-SUV. Reinforcing Kia's commitment to design leadership, advanced safety and progressive technology, the All-New Kia Seltos is being launched at a price starting ₹10.99 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Built on Kia's global K3 platform, making its India debut, the All-New Kia Seltos represents a clear evolution in scale, sophistication and capability. With segment-leading length at 4,460 mm, enhanced width at 1,830 mm, and longer wheelbase at 2,690 mm, the SUV delivers enhanced road presence, cabin roominess and ride stability, while strengthening its position as a benchmark in the mid-SUV segment.

The exterior design reflects Kia's Opposites United philosophy and is highlighted by the new Digital Tiger Face, Ice Cube LED projection headlamps, Star Map LED DRLs and connected LED tail lamps, sporty 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels, and first-in-segment automatic streamline door handles, reinforcing a confident and contemporary SUV character. The All-New Kia Seltos will be available in 10 mono-tone colour options, including the two new colours Morning Haze and Magma Red.

Commenting on the occasion, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, "The All-New Kia Seltos underlines our commitment to bringing globally competitive, customer-centric products to the Indian market. As a long-standing benchmark in the mid-SUV segment, the new Seltos which is bolder, bigger and progressive, advances significantly in design, safety and technology. With prices starting from ₹ 10.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), it reinforces Kia's focus on offering strong value while strengthening brand leadership".

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Sanghvi, Executive Director, Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited, said, "Automotive Kia's position as the largest partners for Kia in India underscores our long-standing commitment to scale, quality, and customer-centricity. AMPL Group remains focused on delivering world-class products and consistently best-in-class ownership experience to its customers. The all-new Seltos, with its global K3 platform, bold design language, and advanced safety and digital features, is well poised to strengthen this journey."

Engineered for a new generation of SUV buyers, the all-new Kia Seltos elevates design, space, safety and technology to redefine the benchmark in the midsize SUV category

- Commanding Presence: The beloved SUV returns with segment leading length at 4,460 mm, enhanced width at 1,830 mm and a longer wheelbase at 2,690 mm- Bold New Design: With Kia's Opposites United design philosophy - new Kia Digital Tiger Face, Segment-first Automatic Streamline Door Handles, & Dynamic Welcome Function with Ice Cube LED Projector Headlamps- Next-Gen Digital Experience: Segment-best 75.18 cm (30-inch) Trinity Panoramic Display Panel and an immersive Premium Bose 8-speaker audio for a richer in-car engagement- New Platform: India-first global K3 platform delivering enhanced safety and driving refinement- Advanced Safety & Intelligent Drive: Equipped with ADAS Level 2 offering 21 autonomous features for advanced safety and control & a robust 24 Standard Safety Pack

Inside, the All-New Kia Seltos underlines Kia's mass-premium positioning with a refined and technology-led cabin. Key highlights include a 75.18 cm (30-inch) Trinity Panoramic Display Panel, premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory, Premium Bose 8-speaker audio system, 64-colour Ambient Mood Lighting and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, elevating everyday driving experience.

Safety remains a core focus with the All-New Kia Seltos. Equipped with a robust 24-standard safety package including six airbags, Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and more along with a Level-2 ADAS suite with 21 autonomous features, supported by a 360-degree surround view camera and Blind View Monitor, reinforcing occupant protection and driver confidence.

The All-New Kia Seltos is offered with a versatile powertrain lineup including Smartstream G1.5 Petrol, Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI Petrol and 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel engine, paired with multiple transmission options - 6MT, 6iMT, IVT, 7DCT and 6AT. Available in four standard trims HTE, HTK, HTX & GTX/X-Line, the All-New Kia Seltos also comes along with four option packs - HTE(O), HTK(O), HTX(A) and GTX(A)/X-Line(A) aligned with Convenience & Styling, Premium, ADAS and X Line design packages tailored to every customer's needs.

Manufactured at Kia India's state-of-the-art Anantapur facility, the All-New Kia Seltos strengthens Kia's presence in the high-growth mid-SUV segment and underscores the company's long-term commitment to the Indian market.

For more details, please visit: All-New Kia Seltos | Brochure Download

About Kia IndiaIn April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, "Movement that Inspires," aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched nine vehicles for the Indian market - the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carnival, the EV6, the EV9, the Carens Clavis, and the all-new Carens Clavis EV. Kia India has completed almost 1.5 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.95 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 821 touchpoints across 369 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprint across the country.

Visit - Kia India

About Automotive Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd. (AMPL):AMPL - one of the country's largest spread automobile retail conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touchpoints across 20 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. The group provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. AMPL represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 18 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

