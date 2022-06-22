New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading voices from research, academia, and industry today echoed the need for a relook at AI and emerging technology to ensure inclusivity and diversity. This insight session on "Inclusivity and Diversity in AI and Emerging Technologies" was facilitated by Taylor and Francis Group in partnership with the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) at IIT Madras and INDIAai (The National AI Portal of India), the session highlighted the importance of representation of people from different backgrounds in AI, biases that exist in AI systems and initiatives taken to make data more accurate, transparent, and accessible.

Aimed at fostering a comprehensive conversation on building knowledge and capacity within the AI research ecosystem in India, the speakers at the session included Jibu Elias, Content and Research Lead at INDIAai; Malika Malik, AI Practitioner; Dr Himanshu Sinha, Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Madras; Dr Sriparna Saha, Associate Professor at Indian Institute of Technology, Patna; and Amith Vijayakumar, Manager, Insights and Analytics, Taylor and Francis Group.

"Taylor and Francis Group is pleased to have facilitated this discussion on the importance of an inclusive and diverse ecosystem for Artificial Intelligence in academia and industry. This is part of our mission to support and connect the work of researchers and diverse knowledge makers to maximize their contributions and the impact of their work. We are grateful to our partners, Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Madras, INDIAai and other eminent experts who are building awareness and addressing researcher concerns in AI," said Nitasha Devasar, Managing Director, Taylor and Francis India and Vice President and Commercial Lead, India, South Asia and Africa.

"IIT Madras is committed to inclusivity and diversity. The Institute has been selected as a pilot institute for "Gender Advancement through Transforming Institutions (GATI)", an initiative that aims to establish a Gender Equality framework. At Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) we are promoting training programs which specially encourage women to work in data science and AI. We also collaborate with SuperBloom Studios to increase the representation of women in STEMM in social media and Wikipedia," added Dr Himanshu Sinha, Associate Professor at Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

The next session in this partnership series with RBCDSAI titled 'How does AI Impact our Everyday Lives?' will put forth a panel discussion on the implications of Artificial Intelligence on our everyday lives, across different areas like healthcare, and agriculture etc. Register here to attend: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1132967990211876110

Taylor and Francis Group partners with researchers, scholarly societies, universities, and libraries worldwide to bring knowledge to life. As one of the world's leading publishers of scholarly journals, books, eBooks and reference works, its content spans all areas of Humanities, Social Sciences, Behavioral Sciences, Science, Technology, and Medicine.

From our network of offices in Oxford, New York, Philadelphia, Boca Raton, Melbourne, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, Cape Town, and New Delhi, Taylor & Francis staff provide local expertise and support to our editors, societies and authors and tailored, efficient customer service to our library colleagues.

The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) aims to leverage data science to give insights to make actionable, reliable, and impactful decisions for adoption in engineering, finance, and healthcare domains. They are one of the pre-eminent interdisciplinary research centers for Data Science and AI in India with the largest network analytics, deep reinforcement learning, and the most active natural language processing and deep learning groups.

