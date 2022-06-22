India Women return to competitive action as they face off against Sri Lanka Women in a three-game T20I series. The SL W vs IND W 1st T20I 2022 will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on June 23, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim for a winning start. So ahead of the 1st T20I, we bring you SL W vs IND W head to head along with likely playing XI and other details. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online.

India enter this game following the retirement of veteran and former skipper Mithali Raj, This will mark a new era for the Women in Blue and they will be aiming to kick it off with a winning performance. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka lost to Pakistan in their previous T20I series and will look to get back to winning ways. SL W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction.

IND W vs SL W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have met a total of 18 times until now. India Women lead the head-to-head record with 14 wins while Sri Lanka have amassed only three victories. One game has ended in no result.

IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Key Players

For India, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav will play a crucial role while for Sri Lanka, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Chamari Athapaththu will have important jobs.

IND W vs SL W 1st T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Shafali Verma vs Oshadi Ranasinghe and Chamari Athapaththu vs Meghna Singh will be the key battles to look forward to.

ININD W vs SL W 1st T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

Sri Lanka W vs India W 1st T20I match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on June 23, 2022 (Thursday). The 1st T20I is scheduled to begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 02:00 pm.

IND W vs SL W 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters yet for the India Women's tour of Sri Lanka. Due to this, live streaming and telecast of SL W vs IND W 1st T20I will not be available in India. However, there is a possibility that Sri Lanka cricket will stream the game on their official YouTube channel.

IND W vs SL W 1st T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND W Likely Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

SL W Likely Playing 11: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Oshadi Ranasinghe.

