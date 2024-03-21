VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: India's rich cultural heritage and artistic legacy have always been a source of fascination for both locals and visitors alike. Recently, Commonwealth Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Sangram Singh and his actress wife, Payal Rohatgi, found themselves enthralled by the mesmerizing 150-year-old Cinema & Art memorabilia exhibition at the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies.

The exhibition, aptly titled "Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India," is currently on display at the prestigious India International Centre Gallery, situated on Max Mueller Marg, New Delhi. Sangram and Payal were among the esteemed guests who graced the event with their presence.

Upon experiencing the exhibition, Sangram Singh expressed his admiration for the depth and diversity of India's cultural tapestry. He remarked, "As someone deeply rooted in Indian culture, it's inspiring to witness the wealth of history and creativity encapsulated within these treasures. This exhibition truly offers a glimpse into the soul of our nation."

His wife, Payal Rohatgi, echoed his sentiments, stating, "Exploring the intricacies of India's cinematic and artistic heritage has been a profound experience. Each artifact and artwork tells a unique story, weaving together the threads of our past and present."

The Tuli Research Centre for India Studies' inaugural exhibition aims to showcase the vision and highlights of India Studies through original artworks, artifacts, archives, and memorabilia. Founded by Neville Tuli, the center has curated a captivating collection that spans various domains, including Indian and World Cinema, Modern and Contemporary Fine and Popular Arts & Crafts, Photography, Architectural Heritage, Animal Welfare, Ecological Studies, and the Social Sciences.

Neville Tuli, the visionary behind the Tuli Research Centre, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response to the exhibition. He shared, "Our aim is to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of India's rich legacy among audiences worldwide."

As the exhibition continues to captivate audiences, visitors are urged not to miss the opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery through the lens of India's rich cultural heritage. The exhibition will remain open until March 30, inviting enthusiasts to delve deeper into the soul-stirring narratives woven into India's cinematic and artistic treasures.

In the words of Sangram Singh, "Let us embrace our heritage with pride and reverence, for it is the cornerstone of our identity as a nation."

For those eager to embark on this cultural odyssey, the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies' exhibition awaits, promising an enriching and unforgettable experience. Do not miss this one!"

