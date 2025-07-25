VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: At Expression 360, storytelling isn't just an art--it's a commitment to portraying truths that already live in people's lives. Known for crafting culturally rooted narratives that resonate deeply, the agency continues to push the boundaries of subtle, impactful communication. The recent recognition at the 14th Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival 2025 is another step in that journey.

Expression 360 Services India Ltd., in collaboration with Fanboy Pictures Pvt. Ltd., has won the Best Ad Film Award at KSFF 2025 for the celebrated campaign "SBI - Sabko Pata Hai". Directed by Subodh Menon and produced by Sandeep Chawla, the campaign unfolds in four relatable films that draw from everyday Indian experiences. Instead of pushing a brand message, the films reflect a lived truth: SBI's trust is already established--Sabko Pata Hai.

Each film follows a slice-of-life moment--a merchant relying on YONO Business, a professional making a quick, informed choice, a young card user enjoying rewards, and a priority banking customer embracing comfort. The storytelling is gentle, minimal, and powerful--mirroring how deeply SBI is woven into India's social fabric.

The campaign's authenticity is further elevated by MS Dhoni, SBI's official brand ambassador. Revered for his calm leadership and universal appeal, Dhoni's involvement wasn't about celebrity--it was about alignment. His persona embodies reliability, consistency, and quiet strength--qualities that reflect SBI's image seamlessly.

Mohit Gupta, Managing Director and Founder of Expression 360, said:"At the heart of this campaign was the idea of unspoken trust--something you don't need to explain, because people already feel it. That's what 'Sabko Pata Hai' captures. MS Dhoni's inclusion brought an emotional depth we didn't need to manufacture--his presence simply amplified the authenticity that already existed in the concept. For us, that's storytelling at its best."

Sandeep Chawla, Vice President at Expression 360 and Producer of the campaign, shared:"We didn't want to make ads that speak at people--we wanted to reflect their daily truths. Our job was to observe life, not dramatise it. Dhoni's integration wasn't a branding decision, it was a narrative one. His persona fit effortlessly within the moments we created, making the stories feel both aspirational and familiar."

The KSFF jury lauded the campaign for its strong cultural connect and understated style, calling it "a masterclass in silent storytelling." Since its release, the films have gained organic traction across platforms, reaffirming the idea that the most powerful messages are often the most quietly told.

For Expression 360, this accolade is more than just a creative milestone--it is a reminder that meaningful narratives, built on trust and cultural insight, will always resonate.

With over three decades of experience, Expression 360 is a pan-India presence agency offering truly integrated, 360-degree solutions in event management and creative communications. Our expertise spans both national and international events and exhibitions, where we combine creativity with strategy to create unforgettable experiences. As an INS-accredited agency, we specialize in delivering impactful communication strategies, from large-format advertising to short-format content creation, ensuring every message connects with the right audience. We provide a complete range of services, from 360-degree communications and digital marketing to experiential branding and content creation. Whether it's managing high-profile events or executing cutting-edge campaigns, Expression 360 consistently pushes boundaries to deliver customized, innovative solutions that resonate across platforms.

