Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 20: A'alda Group, a leading multi-speciality provider of premium veterinary services, recently announced the grand opening of its new DCC Animal Hospital in Japan. The Group launched India's first-ever Japanese pet care facility in Gurugram in 2021, further expanding in Delhi and Noida. The state-of-the-art facility in Japan represents a major milestone in A'alda's global expansion strategy and its commitment to delivering exceptional pet healthcare around the world.

The new DCC Animal Hospital in Japan showcases A'alda's innovative approach with its modern design, cutting-edge medical equipment, and seamless experience for pet owners. The hospital has been specifically designed to provide a warm, pet-friendly environment with easy access and digital integration of the processes, resonating with A'alda's global mission across countries.

These hospitals in Japan mark an important step in the DCC's mission to establish a unified global brand and network of premium pet care facilities. DCC aims to ensure a consistently exceptional experience for pet owners at any DCC location worldwide.

"This opening of the DCC hospital exemplifies our 'Pet to Partner' philosophy of creating a world where pets and their families can thrive together," said Dr. Shinya Watari, General Director of DCC Animal Hospitals in Japan. According to Dr. Watari, moving into Japan is a big step forward for DCC as we continue our mission of safeguarding the lives of animals and people too. We are thrilled to present our creative solutions to Japanese pet owners and at the same time enhance animal health care standards over there."

Business founder Masamichi Okuda said, "For us, it will be a turning point in our goal towards promoting happiness among animals. We are confident that we will be able to meet the changing needs of pet owners and contribute positively to the community by using our expertise and strategic alliances."

Building on the success in Japan, DCC plans to strategically grow its international footprint by establishing DCC Animal Hospitals in other key markets worldwide in the coming years.

DCC Animal Hospital:

DCC Animal Hospital is a leading veterinary care facility dedicated to providing high-quality and compassionate services to pets. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, the hospital strives to ensure the health and well-being of every animal in its care.

