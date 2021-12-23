Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 23 (ANI/PNN): The Surat-based Eye-Q Super Speciality Eye hospital has re-launched one of the most advanced Lasik machines, 'I Lasik,' to provide the bladeless operation for young people who want to get rid of their glasses.

With an increasing number of I Lasik(bladeless) treatments conducted by the expert team of doctors at Eye-Q, the Super Specialty Eye Hospital has become a preferred Eye Hospital to undergo Lasik treatment.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 27-Year-Old Man Gets 10 Years in Jail for Kidnapping, Raping Minor in Kanpur.

The I Lasik (bladeless) procedure offered by Eye-Q Super Specialty Eye Hospitals is one of the most advanced bladeless vision correction processes. The I Lasik (bladeless) exclusively uses an Interlase method, a 100 per cent blade-free approach to creating lasik flap, which is the thin flap of tissue that the doctor folds back to perform I Lasik (bladeless) procedure.

Eye-Q offers the advantage of the right technology, highly experienced doctors and a patient-first attitude. It has given a quick, safe, accurate and effective option for vision correction to people wanting to get rid of spectacles.

Also Read | Lee Dong-Wook is Ultimate Visual Delight as GQ China’s Cover Star! View Pics.

After undergoing a successful I Lasik (bladeless) treatment from Eye-Q, Meenakshi Rai, a housewife from Surat, shares, "I was confused about what LASIK treatment to go for when I decided to finally get rid of the everyday nuisance of using contact lens. I was recommended the I Lasik (bladeless) procedure by doctors at Eye-Q. As soon as I heard of the treatment and procedure for I Lasik (bladeless), I knew I had made the right choice by choosing the right procedure at the right place. I would suggest I Lasik (bladeless) and Eye Q to all."

Dr. Kruti Shah, Regional Medical Director, Eye-Q Super Specialty Hospitals, Gujarat, said, "We have seen a gradual increase in the number of patients opting for I Lasik (bladeless). Being a painless, quick and safe treatment, the patients prefer it over all other eye Lasik surgeries. Having seen a 100% success rate in the I Lasik(bladeless)treatments so far, we are optimistic about performing more surgeries in the future. We at Eye-Q focus on giving a sharp and clear vision to every individual" Apart from getting rid of spectacles, there have been cases in which I Lasik(bladeless)surgery has improved the personality of individuals drastically.

With over 13.5 million iLasik procedures to date worldwide, the I Lasik(bladeless)procedure is the most elective procedure for vision correction. Not only this, FDA, NASA and the U.S Airforce approve I Lasik(bladeless) for pilots and commandos. Not just Lasik, Eye-Q super-speciality eye care facility provides treatment for all eye ailments at an affordable price.

Eye-Q Hospitals also have other LASIK procedures and are currently offering at a discounted price.

Eye-Q, a chain of Super-Specialty eye hospitals, is committed to providing affordable eye care of the best quality. Eye-Q was founded in 2007 by Dr Ajay Sharma and Mr Rajat Goel and currently operates 37 hospitals across various states in India and two hospitals in Nigeria. With top-notch equipment, highly skilled specialists, and a focus on providing the best patient experience, Eye-Q is a primary provider of specialist eye-care services.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)