Uttar Pradesh, December 23: In a latest development, a 27-year-old man has been convicted in a 2017 case of kidnapping and rape of a minor Dalit girl. The Kanpur court has punished the convict for 10 years imprisonment for his offence.

The convict, identified as Javed, a labourer, had raped a 17-year-old girl in 2017. He had kidnapped the victim when she was returning home from school. The victim's father had filed a complaint against the accused. On the basis of the complaint, police had booked Javed on kidnapping charges. However, police included the rape charge in the FIR when the girl was found at Anwarganj railway station two days later. Subsequently, police arrested Javed from his house.

The victim had recorded her statement before the magistrate in 2017. Five witnesses from the prosecution side were presented in the court while the defence did not produce any witnesses, reported The Indian Express. The Kanpur court has imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict. The court has also directed to give Rs 20,000 of the total fine to the victim.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2021 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).