Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12: EZ Rankings, a leading digital marketing agency, has launched a new franchise office in Bengaluru, bringing its trusted digital solutions closer to one of India's fastest-growing business hubs.

Known for working with over 12,000 clients across 28+ countries, EZ Rankings is now ready to support startups, SMEs, and large enterprises in Bengaluru with services like digital marketing, performance marketing, SEO, Google Ads, Social Media Marketing, Website Design & Development, and more.

"Bengaluru is a city full of innovation and energy. We're excited to help local businesses grow online using our proven strategies," said Mansi Rana, Managing Director at EZ Rankings.

The new office is headed by Siva Prasad T, a digital marketing professional with years of experience in helping Indian businesses succeed online. The team will work closely with local brands, offering personalized service, fast support, and result-oriented marketing campaigns tailored to the Bengaluru market.

"We're here to make digital marketing simple and effective for Bengaluru businesses. Our focus is on transparency, results, and building strong relationships," added Siva Prasad, Franchise Owner - EZ Rankings Bengaluru.

EZ Rankings has built its reputation by delivering measurable results and a strong return on investment (ROI) for clients across industries. With this local presence, the agency plans to engage directly with the Bengaluru business community through consultations, workshops, and knowledge-sharing events.

The new office reflects EZ Rankings' larger mission: to make quality digital marketing accessible to businesses across India's major cities -- and empower them to grow in a digital-first world.

About EZ Rankings

EZ Rankings is a full-service digital marketing agency founded in 2010. Headquartered in India and serving clients in more than 28 countries, the agency offers performance-based marketing solutions including SEO, PPC, social media, content marketing, and web design development. Known for its transparent approach and focus on ROI, EZ Rankings helps businesses of all sizes grow their digital presence.

