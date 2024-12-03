VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3: EZ Rankings, a leading digital marketing agency, has earned recognition as a 2024 Fall Clutch Global Award honoree and Clutch Champion by Clutch, the renowned global platform for B2B service providers. This recognition proclaims the company's intentions to offer quality services and continue building healthy relationships with its clients.

Clutch is a trusted global B2B rating platform that determines its winners based on the extent of its client's satisfaction and industry expertise. EZ Rankings secured its spot among the honorees by consistently delivering excellent results and earning outstanding client reviews.

The Fall 2024 Clutch Champions is an exclusive honor reserved for companies that have performed well and received at least three new verified client reviews during the evaluation period. This dual recognition underscores EZ Rankings' reputation for reliability and its consistent efforts to meet the needs of businesses worldwide.

Mansi Rana, the Managing Director of EZ Rankings, reflected on the accomplishment with a sense of pride, acknowledging the dedication and hard work of the entire team. In her statement, she emphasized how this achievement underscores the company's commitment to delivering exceptional results and maintaining industry leadership.

With more than a decade of experience and a track record of successful projects, EZ Rankings has established itself as a reliable partner for organizations seeking efficient digital marketing solutions. Clutch's award demonstrates the company's achievements and continued dedication to excellence.

ABOUT COMPANY

EZ Rankings is India's premier digital marketing agency, serving a diverse clientele of over 10,000 businesses across 28+ countries. Their expertise spans SEO, PPC, social media marketing, and web development, employing innovative strategies that drive measurable outcomes. With a remarkable track record of generating 4.98 million leads and $2.45 billion in revenue, they are a powerhouse in the digital space.

They have a team of skilled professionals focused on delivering exceptional results, helping businesses improve online visibility and achieve sustained growth. By blending creativity with data-driven approaches, they've established themselves as a reliable business partner across industries.

To learn more about EZ Rankings and its services, visit EZ Rankings.

Media Contact:

EZ Rankings

A-74, 2nd Floor, Sector-2,

Noida, UP 201301, India

Email: contactus@ezrankings.com

Phone: +91-9560133711

