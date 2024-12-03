We often come across news of asteroids passing near Earth. While some come scarily close, others maintain a safe distance from the planet. This week, two giant-sized asteroids will fly past our planet. The asteroids are each said to be roughly the size of the Empire State Building. These asteroids have been classified as ‘potentially hazardous’ (PHAs) by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The space rocks will fly past Earth but maintain a distance. The first asteroid, 447755 (2007JX2), is estimated to be between 984 and 2,198ft in diameter. It will make its closest approach to Earth on December 3, 2024, at a distance of approximately 3.4 million miles. Whereas, the second asteroid, 2020 XR, is estimated to be between 951 and 2,133ft in diameter. It will make its closest approach to Earth on December 4, 2024, at a distance of approximately 1.4 million miles. Asteroid Misses Hitting Earth AGAIN Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral! Disappointed Netizens Say 'Kya Asteroid Banega' After NASA's Warnings About Potential Doomsday Fails.

Even though these distances may seem far enough, according to astronomy, they are actually considered to be relatively close. The classification of these asteroids as potentially hazardous is due to their gigantic size and their potential to cause major regional damage if they were to impact Earth. However, according to scientists and researchers, the distance between the asteroids and Earth is significant enough, and there is no cause for alarm. The trajectories of the asteroids have been calculated very carefully, and no collision is predicted. Asteroid Alert: NASA Warns 2 Giant Asteroids Speeding Towards Earth, Should You Be Worried? Here’s What To Know About the Space Rocks.

As these asteroids make close approaches to Earth, they offer a unique opportunity for nature lovers, skygazers, astronomers, and space enthusiasts to observe these celestial bodies from up close. While these asteroids do not pose an immediate threat to our planet, the close encounters serve as a reminder of the constant cosmic activity surrounding Earth. It also highlights the importance of ongoing asteroid tracking and monitoring efforts that are being undertaken.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).