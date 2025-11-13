Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 13: Fabinvest has announced its second successful exit. The company has previously invested ₹12 crore in Soulace Villas, Sarjapur Road. This project marked their foray into Bangalore real estate and the company exited the project in 1 year, delivering an impressive 18% ROI to its investors.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st Test 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs SA Test?.

"This exit truly reflects FabInvest's disciplined investment approach, rigorous due diligence, and commitment to value creation," said Founder and CEO, Dr. Ravi Teja. Buoyed by this success, Fabinvest has announced the launch of its newest project, also located in Sarjapur, citing the strong and continued demand for premium residential properties in key Bangalore micro-markets.

Fabinvest is currently managing assets worth over ₹110 Crores for investors across India. It continues to expand its portfolio, offering investors access to premium real estate assets with its superlative returns across Bangalore and Hyderabad. For more updates on upcoming investment opportunities, visit https://fabinvest.in/

Also Read | 'Dude' OTT Release Date Announced: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju Starrer Romantic Comedy Set To Stream Online After INR 100 Crore Box Office.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)