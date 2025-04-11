By Vishu Adhana

Port Louis (Mauritius), April 111 (ANI): With growing pressure to meet its rising power needs and transition towards cleaner energy, Mauritius has reached out to India seeking technical assistance and collaboration in the energy sector particularly in renewables, ANI has learnt.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 1000 Boundaries in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

The Indian government is also expected to send a team of principal experts in May to assist Mauritius' Central Electricity Board (CEB) in energy planning and regulatory development, officials at the Mauritian Energy Ministry said.

According to Zeenat Guness-Gooljar, the Permanent Secretary at Mauritius' Ministry of Energy, the expert visit likely in May will mark the first concrete step forward following the submission of proposals.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana, Key Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Case, Helped Co-Conspirator David Headley Obtain Indian Visa, Says Mumbai Police Official.

"This is already one soon-to-materialize concrete action following our proposals," she said, adding that further engagement is expected in the energy domain.

"What was discussed and what was agreed during the discussion is that Mauritius is facing some challenges. In terms of energy security. We've been witnessing very high power demand. So in terms of our planning, generation planning, we would need to have some sort of support and assistance," she said.

As of February 2025, Mauritius experienced its highest recorded peak electricity demand of 567.9 megawatts (MW).

"The issue is to ensure we have sufficient power to meet the country's growing needs. But when we speak of power, it encompasses generation, transmission, distribution and increasingly, battery storage. We have ambitions for a green transition and we want Indian technical experts to assess our systems, guide us and share best practices," she said.

Another official at the Mauritian Ministry of Energy confirmed that the outreach to India includes around 10-15 proposals, submitted via the Mauritian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Indian High Commission here.

These proposals span technical, financial, and capacity-building assistance in the energy and water sectors.

India's support is also being sought in piloting and scaling renewable energy projects in Mauritius. "There are challenges with large utility-scale projects not receiving timely approvals. So we are considering a two-stage approach--starting with a small pilot project at one of our reservoirs and then scaling up," Guness-Gooljar said.

Mauritius has set a target to generate 60 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 as part of its national strategy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and transition to a low-carbon economy.

The island nation is also working on expanding its energy mix, including adopting green hydrogen.

Mauritius government said they want Indian expertise in the conceptual design and future deployment of offshore hydrogen projects and associated vessels in the Indian Ocean. "This is a very specific and technical area where India's capacity can greatly support us," she added.

Over the years, India has significantly contributed to advancing renewable energy initiatives in Mauritius, exemplifying their strong bilateral partnership.

A notable project is the 8 MW Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Farm at Henrietta, commissioned in November 2023. Executed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) under India's line of credit, this project is expected to mitigate approximately 13,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, aligning with Mauritius's sustainable development goals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)