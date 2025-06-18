PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: In the dry farmlands of Gujarat, a quiet revolution is taking root. Between January and March 2025, KriSHE Carbon, a climate-tech startup with deep soil in regenerative agriculture, turned what was once burned waste--cotton stubble--into a carbon-sequestering solution powered by women.

KriSHE Carbon was founded with the vision of transforming this broken system. The startup is pioneering a new model by connecting smallholder farmers to global carbon markets and providing the right incentives to adopt sustainable practices for the long term. Through this approach, KriSHE Carbon is not only reducing agricultural emissions but also restoring soil health and stabilizing farmer incomes.

With the support of the SoilBox program, KriSHE Carbon secured a ₹12.5 lakh grant to accelerate its mission. This funding has helped create tangible impact in several farming communities. The pilot project aimed to tackle three major rural challenges--soil degradation, stubble burning, and women's livelihood insecurity--and in just three months, the numbers speak for themselves:

-500 women farmers trained in biochar production using low-tech Kon-Tiki kilns.

-501 soil samples tested to benchmark soil health.

-Over 21 tonnes of biochar produced from cotton residue.

-Biochar applied to farms of all 501 participating farmers.

-Around 40 tonnes of CO2 effectively sequestered from the atmosphere.

-500 households surveyed to create a robust baseline for long-term impact assessment.

The women now operate kilns independently, with many offering paid services to neighboring farms. Residue burning has stopped entirely in these communities, reversing years of harmful environmental impact. In place of ash and smoke, the fields now show early signs of healthier soil structure and improved topsoil.

Rekhaben Gamar from Sandhosi shared, "Operating the kiln gave me confidence and income. I now earn ₹2,500 extra every month." Jayaben Parmar from Matarvada added, "After using biochar, the soil feels alive again. We've stopped burning."

With this success, KriSHE Carbon isn't slowing down. The roadmap ahead includes:

-Scaling to 1,000 women farmers in 2025.

-Deploying 10 more kilns to achieve 100 tonnes of biochar production.

-Registering for carbon credits under Climate Standard Initiative.

-Initiating carbon credit sales worth ₹50 lakh.

By 2026-27, the goal is ambitious but grounded: 10,000 women farmers empowered, 15,000 tonnes of CO2 sequestered, and a blueprint for climate-positive rural transformation ready to replicate across India.

The Gujarat pilot has proven that climate solutions don't need high-tech labs or billion-dollar investments -- they can begin with women, waste, and wisdom.

KriSHE Carbon also places a strong emphasis on gender inclusion. Women play a crucial yet often unrecognized role in agriculture, carrying the dual burden of food production and household responsibilities. By actively involving women in its sustainability programs, KriSHE Carbon acknowledges them not just as participants, but as leaders and key drivers of change in their communities.

"When farmers are paid not only for what they grow but also for the carbon they help sequester -- and when women lead the charge in adopting climate-resilient practices -- it becomes more than a solution, it becomes a transformation," said Rushva Parihar, Head of OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation.

The support provided by SoilBox goes beyond financial assistance. Selected startups like KriSHE Carbon benefit from access to real-world pilots, expert mentorship, and peer-learning networks, enabling them to refine their solutions and scale impact sustainably.

"KriSHE Carbon is not just fighting climate change; it is rebuilding agriculture with long-term thinking, scientific tools, and a deep respect for the people working the land," said Bhavna Pandya, Innovation Catalyst at riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University, which has supported over 300 startups and more than 1,000 jobs and internships over the last 15 years.

Across India, SoilBox is fostering a new generation of startups committed to rural innovation, environmental restoration, and economic dignity. In Southern India, KriSHE Carbon is emerging as a powerful example of what's possible when agriculture is reimagined -- not just as a means of production, but as a pathway to prosperity, resilience, and hope.

About SoilBox:

SoilBox is a catalytic initiative by OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation, in partnership with Bioriidl - riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University and funded by OmniActive Health Technologies. With a vision to reimagine rural resilience, SoilBox supports startups building farmer-first solutions that are sustainable, scalable, and rooted in local realities. From productivity and market access to circular economy models, the program nurtures ideas that go beyond innovation--forging a future where science, soil, and community come together to transform how India grows, earns, and thrives. The goal: reach 200,000+ farmers and create a lasting ecosystem of rural prosperity.

About OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation

OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation is the social impact arm of OmniActive Health Technologies, committed to building healthier, more resilient communities across India. Through high-impact programs in health, education, agriculture, and sustainability, the foundation has touched over 230,000 lives across nine states. It partners with mission-driven startups, grassroots organizations, and local governments to co-create scalable solutions that drive long-term change. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and systems thinking, the foundation empowers underserved communities to thrive--unlocking new pathways to well-being, livelihood, and environmental stewardship for current and future generations.

About riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University:

riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University has been bestowed with the National Award for the year 2020 in the Emerging Technology Business Incubator category by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University supports the creation and incubation of early-stage companies from ideation to commercialization by providing them with resources, labs, facilitating government grants, investor connections, funding and mentorship. Business incubators of riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University are supported by the Department of Science & Technology; BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Government of Maharashtra. It has incubated over 300 startups and facilitated in creating 1000+ jobs and internship opportunities while the total revenue generated by the startups is over INR 400 Cr. Among these, our bio-incubator has supported 74 life sciences startups with 3 successful exits and over 30 research projects.

