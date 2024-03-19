NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: HELLO! India, the lifestyle and entertainment magazine under RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group is proud to present its March issue that transcends the boundaries of Bollywood, venturing into the dynamic world of fashion and celebrating the spirit of women. Steering away from the traditional narrative, HELLO! spotlights the transition of India's iconic designer Anamika Khanna's legacy to her two dynamic sons, Viraj and Vishesh. The duo embarks on a new journey, infusing fresh perspectives into the realm of fashion with their new-age brand.

On the cover, Anamika Khanna is elegantly attired in an ivory pantsuit adorned with floral embellishments cascading down the trousers, complemented by a striking stack of hand accessories. Beside her stand her twin sons, clad in black trousers and shirts, symbolizing a proud mother passing on the invaluable legacy of creativity to Viraj and Vishesh.

Watch BTS Video www.instagram.com/reel/C4gGH2eSIti/?igsh=aGtuNWl2Z2V6dzM%3D

In line with the global celebration of International Women's Day this month, HELLO! dedicates a special segment to extraordinary women who have shattered glass ceilings and redefined success in male-dominated fields. From pilot Zoya Agarwal to gamer Payal Dhare and sportscaster Tanvi Shah, these young icons inspire readers with their remarkable talents and unwavering determination.

Ms. Avarna Jain, Chairperson, RPSG Lifestyle Media says, "India is a young country, but at the same time, it is rich in traditions from centuries gone by. It is imperative that we celebrate the young who value legacy and adapt the learnings of the past into bright new ideas for the future. Our list consists of names who view legacy as a privilege and a responsibility. HELLO! is happy to give these future leaders their first spotlight, and applaud the individuality they bring with them."

Further enriching the issue, HELLO! presents an exclusive interview with art patron and Padmashree awardee, Kiran Nadar. Delving into her passion for philanthropy, Kiran Nadar shares insights into her journey of building a museum and nurturing young artistic talent. Embracing a holistic approach, wellness takes center stage as HELLO! engages in a compelling conversation with author Radhi Devlukia Shetty. Delving into the intricacies of wellness, Radhi Devlukia Shetty offers valuable insights to readers seeking balance and harmony in their lives.

From fashion to feminism, and philanthropy to wellness, the March issue of HELLO! promises an enriching experience for readers of all interests. With a diverse array of stories meticulously curated by the HELLO! team, this issue invites readers to immerse themselves in a world of inspiration and discovery. Grab your copy today and embark on a journey of inspiration and enlightenment.

HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. Since its debut in India with the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, HELLO! has taken its readers into the homes of celebrities and their lifestyle, not shying away from portraying them in light of their trials and triumphs and embracing their visions and dreams. HELLO! is a mirror to inspiring personalities across a broad spectrum, from the corporate to the entertainment world, across royalty, the arts, philanthropy, sports, and more. It is the playground for all who put India on the world map.

With a US $7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Group's businesses include power and energy, chemicals, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.

For more details on HELLO! magazine, please visit in.hellomagazine.com.

