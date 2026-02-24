New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Union Cabinet approved the extension of the existing North-South corridor of the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited from GIFT City to Shahpur on Tuesday. According to the Cabinet, the new extension will span 3.33 kilometres and consist of three elevated stations. The project is scheduled for completion in approximately four years and aims to strengthen the connectivity between Ahmedabad and the GIFT region.

The project carries an estimated cost of Rs 1,067.35 crore. The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat, will implement the extension. This development follows the successful operationalisation of Phase-I and Phase-II of the Ahmedabad Metro, which currently covers 68.28 kilometers and handles a daily ridership of approximately 1,60,000 passengers.

Official projections indicate that this extended corridor will benefit approximately 23,702 passengers by 2029, with ridership expected to grow to 58,059 by 2041. The route serves major multinational companies, educational institutions, and commercial centers. The extension caters to daily commuters travelling for business, employment, and education, which enhances the integration of the existing network and increases passenger convenience.

The construction phase of the project is expected to generate approximately 1,000 jobs. Following the completion of the corridor, approximately 250 people will be employed for operations and maintenance. Beyond these direct employment opportunities, the project is expected to generate indirect employment through various associated activities.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Metro Rail from the Mahatma Mandir Metro Station in Gandhinagar under Phase 2 of the project. According to the Gujarat CMO, "this inauguration marks a significant addition to the city's modern transportation system." The opening of the 7.8 km stretch including seven stations--Mahatma Mandir, Sector-24, Sector-16, Old Secretariat, Akshardham, Secretariat, and Sector-10--now allows for travel along a 28.25 km route from Motera to Mahatma Mandir. (ANI)

