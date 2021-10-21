New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fateh Education, an international higher education consultancy focusing on the UK and Ireland, today announced Dawid Malan as their brand ambassador and face of their campaign "Conquer Your Dreams", set to launch later this month.

Dawid Malan is currently ranked as 'ICC world number 1 batsman' in the T20 Men's ranking.

Also Read | Oppo K9s Smartphone With 64MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Prices, Specifications & Features.

Dawid Malan like Fateh Education is an embodiment of the fact that those who dream big and persevere, conquer their dreams.

The campaign is being launched to celebrate the successes that Fateh has achieved since 2004 and further its reach to enable more Indian students to conquer their dreams. They have had a significant impact on numerous lives of both the students and their parents, who entrusted them with the responsibility of guidance in the right direction.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Rescuing Manchester United With a Goal Against Atalanta in UCL 2021-22, Says 'We Never Give Up’.

Speaking on the occasion, Dawid Malan said, "I believe that to succeed in sport, education or life in general, one must believe in the power of their dream. Combining this with hard work and a sincere, caring guide makes nothing impossible. For two decades Fateh Education has been playing a vital role in helping students conquer their dreams of studying in the UK and Ireland. I'm excited to now be a part of this caring family and look forward to enabling many more students to reach Fateh Education."

"Fateh has always celebrated people who had the grit and determination to conquer their dreams and Dawid Malan captures the very essence of it. He has shown the world that with dreams in the heart, the right attitude, and able guidance, one can perform at a global stage and succeed. We are delighted to have him on board as our brand ambassador," says Suneet Singh Kochar, Co-founder and CEO of Fateh Education.

Suneet Singh Kochar further added, "Indian students have always dreamt big. It's because of these dreams, today, we see, many global conglomerates are headed by Indians. While the opportunities at the global stage are many, the knowledge and the means to study abroad for Indian students have been relatively low at about 1.3% of the overall student population in India. However, this is changing now. In the next 5-10 years, I foresee, the international higher education market doubling in size; as awareness and income levels are likely to steadily increase. We at Fateh Education have the vision to empower Indian students to receive quality international education - today and in the coming years so that they contribute to the development of the nation and the world."

Fateh Education has been providing personalized international higher education counselling to study in the UK and Ireland. Since its inception in 2004, with over 120 university partnerships, Fateh Education has successfully guided over 26000 Indian students to conquer their dreams. Fateh Education has been awarded 'the Best Consultant award' from Enterprise Ireland; 4 years in a row.

Apart from being an authorized partner of Education in Ireland, the organisation is also a member of the British Council with UCAS accreditation and has attained a close second position in India for the UK higher education consulting.

For further information and to have a sneak-peak into what's happening around the "Conquer Your Dreams" campaign log onto - www.fateheducation.com #conqueryourdreams

Visit us at: Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)