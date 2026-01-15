New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): As India's footwear and leather industry undergoes a tectonic shift towards automation and global competitiveness, the Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) has unveiled its "Vision 2030" roadmap. The strategy, launched during the institute's Foundation Day and Industry Conclave on January 15, signals a move away from traditional manufacturing toward an innovation-led, sustainable ecosystem.

The roadmap focuses on five key pillars: innovation-led education, environmental sustainability, entrepreneurship, deep industry integration, and global competitiveness.

Also Read | BGMI 4.2 Update: Krafton Launches BGMI 4.2 Update With Primewood Genesis Theme and Royal Enfield Crossover Debut, Know Steps To Download.

The initiative comes at a critical time as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) seeks to position India as a primary alternative to global manufacturing hubs. By integrating "Viksit Bharat" goals with localised heritage, the institute aims to bridge the gap between ancient Indian craftsmanship and modern technology.

Speaking at the conclave, Vivek Sharma, IRS, Managing Director of FDDI, emphasised that the institute's next phase will be defined by its ability to adapt to a rapidly changing global market.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of January 15 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"With the Curtain Raiser for 40 Years of Excellence and the articulation of Vision 2030, FDDI reaffirmed its commitment to being future-ready, industry-driven and globally relevant, while remaining rooted in sustainability and Indian heritage," Sharma stated.

He further noted that the success of this transition depends on a symbiotic relationship between the public sector and private enterprise, adding that "continued collaboration with DPIIT and industry would remain central to strengthening skills, innovation and nation-building."

The "Vision 2030" plan also addresses the growing demand for "green" manufacturing. As international brands face stricter environmental regulations, FDDI's curriculum and industry consultancy arms are being restructured to prioritise eco-friendly materials and circular economy practices.

Industry experts at the conclave highlighted that while India remains a powerhouse in leather production, the next decade will be won through design intervention and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. By focusing on these high-value segments, FDDI's roadmap intends to elevate the "Made in India" label from a mark of cost-efficiency to one of premium global quality. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)