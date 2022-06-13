New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI/SRV): The Indo-Global Entrepreneurship Conclave 2022 was held in the Indian capital last week where eminent celebrities and guest speakers shared valuable insights on the theme, 'Accelerating Business Growth in the Post Covid Scenario.'

The conference was graced by dignitaries like Deepika Chikhalia, Bollywood actor, and Dr Urvashi Makkar, Director, IMS Ghaziabad along with other prestigious luminaries hailing from the Media Fraternity, renowned Think Tanks, and other Industries. Delegates from European and African countries, Canada and New Zealand also joined the event virtually.

Dr Kishore Kumar Yedam, the global CEO of Federal Soft Systems Inc., stressed employees' importance for an organization to succeed. Many other topics including employee sustainability and the impact of an entrepreneurial mindset on the upcoming generation were discussed.

Dr Kishore Kapuveedhi, the global MD of Federal Soft Systems Inc. spoke about the benefits of MSME start-up organizations for the economy. He mentioned how Federal Soft Systems Inc. helps small, medium, and macro-sized enterprises by providing them with an adequate idea-to-market development infrastructure. The event was organized by Business Connect - one of the leading business magazines in India.

Kishore Yedam, CEO of FSS, said, "In today's era of volatility, there is no other way but to re-invent. The only sustainable advantage you can have over others is agility, that's it. Because nothing else is sustainable, everything else you create somebody else will replicate."

Business Connect honoured Dr Kishore Kuman Yedam, the global CEO of Federal Soft Systems Inc. with the 'CEO of the Year 2022' award. He scaled the company to the summit of success through his leadership qualities, extraordinary foresight, and inspiring intuitive steps. Also, Dr Kishore Kapuveedhi, the global MD of Federal Soft Systems Inc. was also recognized as the 'MD of the year 2022' at the event unanimously by Business Connect Magazine. He has helped expand the organization on a global platform by spreading its reach by adopting newer and more-advanced methodologies. The power-packed duo has led the company to commendable heights and achieved greater milestones in a short time.

Federal Soft Systems Inc. was felicitated at the esteemed entrepreneurship event. The Digital Transformation and IT/AI/ML Products & Services Company bagged a plethora of exclusive awards. The company has managed to carve a lucrative niche for itself on the map and was awarded - The Most Trusted IT Brand to Watch Globally 2022.

The company specializes in providing technological and futuristic solutions through effective integration of domain and high-calibre execution. The organization believes in employee sustainability and focuses on a happy employee environment. Their work ethics have made the organization, a GPTW-certified company.

Business Connect has been observing the exemplary contribution of the company to the IT/AI/ML products & services and acknowledged them with exclusive accolades at the event. The exhilarating event was a huge success with an extraordinary assemblage of great visionaries, dignitaries, and role models, along with some brain-boosting and valuable success mantras.

