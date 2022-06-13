Cuttack, June 12: South Africa beat India by four wickets in the second T20I to go 2-0 up in the five-match series at the Barabati Stadium, here on Sunday. A disciplined bowling performance helped South Africa restrict India to 148/6 in 20 overs despite Dinesh Karthik's late flourish (30 not out off 21 balls). Apart from Karthik, Shreyas Iyer (40 off 35), Ishan Kishan (34 off 21) were the main scorers as most of the Indian batters failed to deliver against Proteas bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals. India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: Heinrich Klaasen Doubles Proteas’ Lead.

Anrich Nortje (2/36) was the most successful bowler for South Africa while Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj picked one wicket each. In reply, Heinrich Klaasen played a brilliant knock (81 off 46) and led South Africa to a convincing win. Besides Klaasen, Temba Bavuma (35 off 30) and David Miller (20 not out off 15) also scored vital runs for the visitors while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/13) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

Brief scores: India 148-6 in 20 Overs (Shreyas Iyer 40, Ishan Kishan 34; Anrich Nortje 2/36) lost to South Africa 149-6 in 18.2 Overs (Heinrich Klaasen 81, Temba Bavuma 35; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/13) by 4 wickets

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2022 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).